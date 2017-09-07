Author and Screenwriter of the upcoming Film, Project Abbadon

Peter Borreggine

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Peter. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Pete: Absolutely! Do you have about 45 years? LOL. Seriously, it’s covers from Sea to Shining Sea and a heck of alot of bumps, roadblocks and gulleys on my journey.

I grew up in a small town in upstate NY, called Greece. I attended Cardinal Mooney, HS, a catholic school and graduated in 1978.

I attended Monroe Community College in Rochester obtaining an Associates of Arts and Sciences in Civil Engineering with a structural and architectural design specialty.

I joined the US Navy on 01 AUG 80 going active on 11 MAY 81 ending my career on 26 SEP 91 having served over 11 years in the military.

My love of writing began a long time ago and it started manifesting while I was in the. I wrote Jeri Taylor and congratulated her with Voyager. She wrote me back with a copy of Voyager’s Writer Director's Guide and Story Bible with a hand written invite to come to Paramount Studios to pitch.

As time went on, I continued pitching over the phone and back out to Paramount two more times. The one time, was with an intern named, Brannon Braga.

Now, since then, I’ve been working diligently networking and creating relationships with actors, crew and more to make Project Abaddon a reality.

Yitzi: Has being in the Navy changed your life?

Pete: Absolutely! Accountability, Reliability, Honor and Dignity is what I learned plus I got to steer, and become the Master Helmsman of the USS Yellowstone. That was a real accomplishment.

Yitzi: What are some of the most interesting projects you are working on now?

Pete: Well, as I stated, by day, I’m a senior software engineer and I’m working on a software platform for the 8 BILLION Dollar a year cannabis industry for growers of both cannabis and produce.

My software will help them better manage their facility, temperatures, plants, lots, batches, seed to sale, and personnel. We’re hopeful that my software will revolutionize the way grower better manage their big data as we help them garner insights from their data.

With regards to writing: I’m working on the sequel to FUTURECAST, my debut novel, called TARGET OF DARKNESS, slated to come out in 2020 or earlier including a new movie, TV series and sitcom.

We’re currently "in talks" with The Film Artists and Eyes & Ears Productions regarding Project Abaddon.

Yitzi: What is unique about the way you tell stories?

Pete: I write from life experiences, mostly, but when it’s fiction-based, whether sci-fi or drama, I inject personal experience within it. The best stories come from real life.

Yitzi: What is the moral or meaning behind Project Abbadon

Pete: Project Abaddon is really just the name of a project that two characters in the story gave to archaeological expedition to find the ancient artifact, according to mythos within the greater story arc although there is a biblical component although that’s not what Abaddon is about. Revelation: 9:11 Here’s the reference to the bible - New Int’l version: “They had as king over them the angel of the Abyss, whose name in Hebrew is Abaddon and in Greek is Apollyon (that is, Destroyer)”. Hence, Project Abaddon: Rise of the Destroyer is a double entendre. That’s the ONLY reference to the bible and the characters wrestle with God and faith in a HUGE way. The lead is Buddhist and our co-lead is a non-believer. This makes for great storytelling since we have a conflict from the outset.

Yitzi: What is Magic Hammer Entertainment and WebParity.net

Pete: Magic Hammer Entertainment, LLC (or soon to be) is the production company for everything we do.

WebParity.net is the IT (Information Technology) component that will oversee and build the websites, mobile apps, games, etc…

Yitzi: Why did you create it?

Pete: ENTERTECH or ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY - the merging of IT and ET as a giant package. Sort of like Chocolate and Peanut Butter but you know that story already. The marriage of the two will be a better platform for bringing great content to the end user on any device.

Yitzi: You are known as a great networker. Can you share 4 tips on being a great networking?

Here’s how I’ve always learned to network and pay attention, there’s a quiz on Monday.

Feed a man a fish, and he’ll eat but for a day,

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll eat but for a lifetime,

Give a man a net and he’ll need a bigger boat,

Teach a man to NETWORK and his ship will come in.

Bottom line: There are four sentences; four rules. Where are you at?

Are you waiting for someone to do everything for you?

Are you simply floating along happy with your life and never trying to achieve more?

Are you working hard to get more folks in your inner circle?

Or have you really worked the program and kicked some ass to make great connections?

Look, I’m not afraid to call anyone, anywhere anytime. What are they going to do, take away my birthday? Hang up on me or tell me to go away? So what, here’s what I say to those that don’t give me the time of day: NEXT!

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in the movie industry?

DON’T QUIT, NEVER GIVE UP, NEVER SURRENDER! TO INFINITY and BEY…. wait, that’s another story. Seriously, if I gave up every time someone told me; “Pete, it’s not going to work, why bother?” we wouldn’t be having this conversation now would we?

So, here’s my advice to you. FOLLOW YOUR DREAMS! Follow your heart, don’t let anyone retire you, transfer you or take you off the bridge of your ship because while you’re there, YOU CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE!

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to help people’s lives?

Pete: I’m just a humble man living a modest life. I live in a double-wide mobile home on an acre of property looking at the Cascade Mountains on three sides of me. What more can I want?

I’m humbled that you say, I’m in a position of influence, but I do possess the skills and tools to make things happen.

I’m a Libra and seek balance and harmony in every aspect of my life. What I’ve done to help others is show them the tools I’ve used to take control when others want to exert control over me! Don’t give away your power! If you do, those that want to control you will only if you allow it. DON’T!

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

Pete: Brannon Braga, Rene Eccheveria, Dan Curry, Mike Demeritt, Dennis Madalone, Jeri Taylor, the late Arnold Soloway, the late Jimmy Doohan, Robin Curtis, John deLancie, Larry Luckinbill, Lucie Arnaz, Rod Roddenberry, the late Gene Roddenberry and that list goes on...

Yitzi: What was that like?

It was moving, inspirational and a true learning experience. I believe we’re never to old to learn. There’s an old Zen Buddhist saying I live by:

When the student is ready the teacher will appear and when the teacher is ready the student will appear and sometimes that person is “YOU!”

Yitzi: Aside from movie production what else do you do?

Pete: I’m a volunteer Disc Jockey on KSVU 90.1 FM as the host of Smooth Jazz Sunday Brunch from 1030 AM - 1230 PM. The station is run by Skagit Valley Community College and we’re fighting for our financial lives.

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is facing cuts from the new Federal Budget and we may lose our federal support. We’d LOVE support from our listeners and quiet money donations as well.

But the Port of Skagit is graciously matching donation through the end of the year. They gave us a $12,000.00 grant which bought our new 1000 watt transmitter giving us a broader range.

Yitzi: Why do you enjoy that?

Pete: I LOVE being an entertainer, a ham, a goofball! Ever since I was in the US Navy Band Guam and even before, I got a natural high from performing. I don’t do drugs and yes, I’ve NEVER gotten drunk. Don’t need it!

For 27 years I ran Magically Yours DJs (www.magicdjs.com), my own company, and now my son, RJ, has come with me on two volunteer gigs with the station. We’ve got our own polo shirts and I’m doing this with him. Something he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most and why?

Pete: This is a hard thing and I can get pretty verbose here. But let me narrow it down to the top four and discuss them:

● Lee Iacocca

● John F Kennedy

● Abraham Lincoln

● President Barack H. Obama

Let me tell you a bit about them:

LEE IACOCCA

I read Lee’s biography 4 times and what I got out of it was this: He went down into the trenches of Chrysler, to the assembly lines, in jeans and asked his workers, “Have you set your goals for the next 30 days…” If they hadn’t, he helped them and said he’d be back in 30 days to see how they did.

If they failed to achieve their goals, then he said, “Perhaps you set the bar too high…” and then proceeded to reset their goals to something that’s more achievable and would result in success. Therefore, anything your mind can conceive and believe you can achieve. This is an old statement from Napoleon Hill which I live by as best I can.

Oh, one more thing. Did you know that Lee was prophesied to be the chairman of Chrysler? His name told him so. Let me show you:

I Am the Chairman Of Chrysler Corporation Of America = IACOCCA and you can’t get any clearer than that.

JOHN F KENNEDY

I was only 3 when JFK was assassinated and I could tell you everything about that day. My mom was completely dumbfounded. To me, JFK was a man that stopped WWIII from happening at the Bay of Pigs and that his desire to ensure that the Russians did not have nuclear weapons in Cuba showed true leadership. Something that our current POTUS should learn from regarding North Korea.

This part of his speech on September 12th, 1962 at RICE STADIUM, for me, shows the power of a true leader:

“We choose to go to the moon. We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard, because that goal will serve to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills, because that challenge is one that we are willing to accept, one we are unwilling to postpone, and one which we intend to win, and the others, too. It is for these reasons that I regard the decision last year to shift our efforts in space from low to high gear as among the most important decisions that will be made during my incumbency in the office of the Presidency.”

ABRAHAM LINCOLN

President Lincoln, loved by some, hated by many, worked hard to abolish slavery in our country and started us down the road toward civil rights which is still a struggle today.

Lincoln struggled with slavery himself and saw that although the constitution didn’t attempt to abolish slavery, per se, even though he hated the institution of slavery, it didn’t have a requirement to protect African Americans either.

In 1862, Lincoln’s issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation was only a military measure. But, it was a gradual start towards the 13th Amendment.

One thing I learned in life is tolerance and patience. We, as a county, have neither and we are slipping down the slope into hell and if we don’t stop, it’ll be too late.

WE HATE EACH OTHER! WHY? What is wrong with us? But, even Lincoln was flawed. In 1858, he believed that colonization was the answer to resolving slavery as did Thomas Jefferson and Henry Clay, thinking that the black population would leave the United States.

Thank God they did not. Think of all the great African American’s that have influenced our country which leads me to:

PRESIDENT BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA

I will never forget the day he was elected as the first African American President. For me, it was an achievement and joy to see the glass ceiling finally broken. President Obama cared enough to help me when I wrote him in Feb 2015.

After a 22 year fight with the VA (Veterans Administration) to stop the recoupment of my $27,845.00 NAVY Disability Severance pay given to me on 26 SEP 91, President Obama’s intervention tipped the balance in my favor.

Long story short: the VA never should’ve have been recouping my VA Disability and after writing a letter to President Obama, of which any POTUS sees only 10 per week, he took action directing RADM Richard “Fritz” Roegge, OPNAV 13, to investigate.

After many years and struggles, on 1 JUL 16, the VA stopped and sent me a retroactive check for $1,226.00 on 13 OCT 16 starting my VA Entitlement and raising my disability from 10% upon discharge to 30%. THAT, people, is why I truly appreciate that man and will always be grateful to President Obama for what he did for me.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

Pete: My late father, Pietro Paolo Borreggine, Sr. I lost my dad, to lung cancer, while serving in the US Navy at the Pentagon, on 3 DEC 87, one year to the day I lost my mom’s father, my grandfather; Salvatore Petisi in DEC 86.

My dad started Boy Scout Troop 197 in Rochester, NY and from there went on to be the Keystone District Commissioner and eventually, Otetiana Council President in Rochester, NY.

Six months before he died, he received the highest award given in Scouting, the Silver Beaver Award.

The Silver Beaver Award was introduced in 1931 and is a council-level distinguished service award of the Boy Scouts of America. Recipients of this award are registered Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to the council.

He worked for Eastman Kodak Company, Rochester, NY for 22 Years, again, 22 Years (Dawn Noel’s short film) and was very influential in the local community as well as working with the Former CEO of Kodak, the late Kay R. Whitmore.

Like his father before him, Nunziato Borreggine, I now, have the awesome responsibility to be a great father to my son, RJ and grandfather to my grandson, Josh.

RJ’s in the 4th grade and Josh is in the 6th, but they are reading and doing math as if they were in the 8th grade. They tested out at the 98th percentile for the entire nation on their MAPS test last year as a 3rd grader and 5th grader respectively.

RJ always tells me, “Dad, nothing is more important than family,” and that, is exactly who I aspire to be like, my son!