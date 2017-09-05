Who's Who on Huffpost: Singer Actor, Danny Brooks

“I was able to take her pain away for a short while. That makes everything I do worth it”

Yitzi: Thank you so much for your time, Danny. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am born and raised in Saint Charles, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. From a very young age I was involved in music and theatre. When I was young I got involved in band and orchestra. I played many instruments including piano and trumpet. Singing didn't come till a little later in life. I joined choir in 8th grade and I learned I had a love for singing. My first show I was in was Alice in Wonderland where I played the executioner. That moment started my love affair with theatre. I wasn't involved much in theatre when I was young, but once I got to high school I was in shows every year. That love for music and theatre brought me to Illinois State University where I studied Musical Theatre. ISU really opened me to the world of theatre and film. While I was attending ISU, we took a spring break trip to NYC. On that trip I knew I wanted to live here. Once I graduated, I moved back home and worked vigorously on tv and film projects in Chicago including the NBC hit Chicago Fire. After filming the first season of Chicago Fire, I packed my bags and moved to NYC to pursue my dreams. Since moving here 5 years ago, I have been in countless tv shows, films and a few off Broadway plays. Currently I am working at Ellens Stardust Diner in Times Square and auditioning as often as I can to make my dreams a reality. My next exciting project is a concert with composer Scott Alan to be performed at Birdland Jazz Club in Times Square on October 2nd.

Yitzi: That sounds exciting! How did you get involved in acting and theater?

Well at a very young age I started doing community theater, but once I got more involved with music I feel out of the theater world. It wasn't until I went to high school and a senior asked me if I had ever considered auditioning for the musical. I ended up being cast in Guys and Dolls my freshman year. that show kickstarted my acting career.

Yitzi: Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your acting career?

Well so much has happened in the 6 years I have been professionally acting. But some of the best and most interesting moments happen to be when I meet people. A great example is when I was at Soul Cycle on West 60th street. I was in class and there was a girl in class who I recognized. I wasn't sure how or where I had seen her but she looked familiar. Turned out it was Courtney Reed who is currently playing Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway. We got to talking and found out that we are both from the same suburbs of Chicago and we have friends in common. It's always so interesting to learn how small the acting community is. Everyone knows everyone.

Yitzi: So, what are some of the most interesting projects you are working on now?

Right now my only project is the concert with Scott Alan at Birdland in October. We are starting to get into the busy audition season so I have a ton of Broadway show auditions in the next few weeks. Hopefully in a month or two I can say I'm in rehearsals for a Broadway show.

Yitzi: Well, good luck! Danny, What are you most proud of?

I can say that I'm proud of roles that I have played and things I have done, but I think the thing I'm most proud of is that I am surviving. I have been in NYC for almost 5 years and I'm still going strong. I have seen so many friends come and go and yet I'm still here. It's a hard city but I love that I live in this amazing place.

Yitzi: Which do you prefer acting in theater, or acting for film and why?

It's so hard to choose because they are both so different. I have to say that theater acting gives you an experience like no other. The reactions you get from an audience cannot be recreated. It's an energy that drives you throughout your performance. On top of that, the exciting thing about theater acting is that it's a live. If you mess up or if something amazing happens, you can't recreate that moment. It happens and then it's gone. That can be scary but also very exciting.

Yitzi: Yes that makes sense. So What drives you, especially when things can get scary?

There are a few things that really drive me to achieve my dreams. My family of course. They are so supportive of everything I do. When I am at an audition or working on a show, I am always thinking of how proud I am going to make them. That gives me the drive to do bigger and better things. Also, seeing a show. It seems strange but when I go to a Broadway show, I feel like “Hey! I can do that too. Why am I not up there.” Shows really get me into the mindset of I'm doing the right thing. I came here for the right reasons. It may be extremely hard but the struggles are worth the payoff.

Yitzi: Based on your personal experience, what advice would you give to young people considering a career in theater?

At the Diner, I get allots of young kids who say they want to be an actor when they grow up. I always have the same advice for them. This industry is incredibly difficult, but if you truly love it it's all worth it. Keep going. Stay strong. Practice, practice, practice. And the one thing that took me years to learn, it's not about you. When I say that, I mean that when you go into an audition, the casting director is looking for someone to fit into a mold for a character. When you don't get a role, it's not personal. It's just you are not right for the role. Go into an audition and present your best self. That's all you can do. That has been the best advice I have ever been given.

Yitzi: You once said that “I’m always trying to shed a positive light on every situation” can you explain what you mean by that? Can you share a story about that?

Especially in the industry that I work in, negativity runs rampant. It is hard to be dealing with constant rejection on a daily basis. In every car, be at an audition or in your everyday life, I try to find the positive in every situation. A great example, a few months back, I was auditioning for a new Broadway show. I felt very confident about what I was going to present. I go into the room and I completely blow the audition. Everything went wrong and I left feeling defeated. Once I got home, I took a moment to try and rethink what happened at this audition. I learned the things that worked, what clearly didn't and how I can take this experience and use it to improve for my next audition. I took what was a very negative experience and turned it into a positive learning experience. It's something I try to do with my everyday life as well. Living in this crazy city, you need to try and keep yourself in a positive mindset. And that's hard.

Yitzi: You are in a position of influence. How have you used your position and skill to help people’s lives?

It's amazing what music and theater can do to people. At the diner, it's amazing how you can sing a song and truest make someone's day. I had a customer a few weeks ago come into the diner, had been having a really rough few months. Family tragedies and person issues. She came to the diner with her friends. I sang “For Forever” from Dear Evan Hansen. After finishing the song she pulled me aside and told me, “Thank you. The passion you showed in your performance and your voice moved me. You took me away from my reality even if for a moment. I am truly grateful for what you do. You're going to make it. Keep at it.” I hear from people a lot “why are you not on Broadway?” “you're so good”. All of which are great to hear. But there was something about this woman. She was having a hard time and I was able to take her “pain” away for a short while. That makes everything I do worth it. I want to be able to do that 8 shows a week for hundreds of people. It's a feeling unlike anything else.

Yitzi: Who are some of the most famous people you have interacted with?

Oh man. There are so many. From Sean Hayes to Lady Gaga. And many Broadway stars and tv stars in between.

Yitzi: What was that like?

It's always interesting meeting famous people. Lots of people have a preconceived notion that celebrities are rude and standoffish. Every celebrity I have interacted with have been the nicest people on the planet. It's always nice to meet someone and realize that they are just like us. They are there to do a job. There are times when they need to focus on work but when they are able to, they are kind and interact with fans.

Yitzi: I heard that you launched a startup. Can you tell me more about it?

I have. Recently I have been trying to find a way to help out my fellow actors. This city can be extremely expensive and it's hard to find a place to record music or voice over demos. I started Brooks Recordings to try and help those struggling actors get recordings for this important auditions. The majority of recordings I do are music recordings but voice overs are a new venture which has been interesting to work on. It is still very much in the beginning stages but hopefully things will pick up soon.

Yitzi: Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

It's hard to choose one. There are many people that inspire me and have an influence on me. Be it Martin Luther King Jr. and the amazing things he did for civil rights, to Kristen Bell in the great work she does with animals and making people laugh. People that truly inspire me are those that better others before themselves. The selflessness of people is truly inspiring. I am always inspired to try and make a difference in this world. I want to be able to leave a mark once I'm gone. People that can do that, they are inspirational.

Yitzi: Who do you aspire to be like one day?

There are so many people that I look up to and aspire to be. My parents of course are at the top of my list. They are the best people I have ever known. So passionate, caring, kind, smart people. In terms of my career whom I aspire to be, Meryl Streep is my idol. Everything she does is perfection and she is so humble. She has a career for the ages and I would love to have something remotely like her career.