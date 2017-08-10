Whose Review is it Anyway?

Big changes like dismantling a federal agency rarely happen overnight. They begin with slow unravelling from within.

At the start of this summer, Scott Pruitt, the head of the EPA, announced plans for an initiative to formally debate current climate research. This "red team, blue team" critique would rely on government-recruited experts to review new climate science outside the comprehensive scientific peer-review process. Researchers have long used peer-review to perform unbiased cross-checks on fellow scientists’ work.

While the “red team, blue team” climate science initiative is billed by Pruitt as a “fresh look” at current research, it is prefaced by ardent policy disagreements on EPA regulations and reduced Agency research staff weigh-in on current issues. The initiative is likely to run less like a scientific discussion and more like a political debate—challenging and undermining the science that supports current protective EPA regulations.

Such an outcome would certainly put Americans at risk. It’s time for a rewind.

The mission of the EPA was shaped by citizens outraged by dangerous living environments. Constituents were outraged over buried toxic waste polluting their homes in Love Canal, New Jersey. And so, in the 1970s, Congress tasked the newly established EPA with regulating and cleaning up hazardous waste.

Environmental Protection Agency Resident protests against contamination in Love Canal, New Jersey

The disaster set a precedent for government to prioritize protection of the American people and the environment.

Today, citizens should follow the precedent set at Love Canal.

Protective regulatory compliance rooted in sound research not only protects citizens’ health, it also offers savings by preventing environmental and public health disasters. A poignant example of the cost imposed by lax regulation is the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. That explosion led to the loss of 11 lives and an estimated 5 million gallons of oil seeping into the gulf. In the aftermath of the spill, in addition to the devastation to local marine life and seabirds, $22.7 billion in tourism revenue was lost, and $2.7 billion for commercial fisheries.

United States Coast Guard Flames aboard offshore oil rig Deepwater Horizon following the explosion

Regulatory compliance also offers a net positive effect for job creation; as much as an additional 5 million jobs annually . This positive effect is attributed to the need for full-time employees to support regulatory compliance—for instance, assembling catalytic converters designed to lower environmental automobile emissions. As such, eliminating the EPA or reducing its workforce would also be more likely to cost Americans jobs.

Environmental health and safety regulations are pro-business, as well as being pro-wellbeing for humans and animals.