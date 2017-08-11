A Wrenching New Ferguson Documentary Asks: How Can We Start A Revolution?

Black Lives Matter grew louder after a white police officer shot Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014. That aftershock is the subject of a new documentary, “Whose Streets?,” which zeroes in on key civilians who emerged as activists following Brown’s death.

Directors Sabaah Folayan and Damon Davis went to Ferguson in 2014, planning to chronicle the city’s unrest. The disparities they found between the national media coverage and the actual people on the ground became the root of “Whose Streets?”

The questions posed in the above clip, exclusive to HuffPost, are big: What constitutes violence? How do revolutions start? What happens when police don’t protect people of color? Or, as one mother of five puts it, “If we don’t come together now, when?”