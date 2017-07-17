Why A Champion Boxer's Next Fight Will Be An App

Much has been made about the decline of boxing over the last ten, twenty years. Pay Per View may be partly to blame as it closes the sport out to casual fans. In a sport driven by star power it’s hard to bring in new fans if they don’t know its stars. Maybe it’s the rapid growth of MMA and the UFC.

Whatever the case it’s not easy to be a boxer not name Floyd Mayweather or Canelo Alvarez in 2017. The casual sports fan hears about 2 or 3 fights a year. But the truth is that there are thousands of fights that take place every year. Those pugilists aren’t fighting for $100M payouts or bragging rights. They are fighting for a living. They are fighting to not be obscure. Most people that fight professionally aren’t millionaires.

30-year-old Yahu Blackwell is one of the highest paid athletes to come out of Baltimore, Maryland. He fights in Mexico, England, all over the world. But he didn’t become a millionaire as a fighter. He used the modest amount of money he has gained as a fighter to become an entrepreneur.

And what do most good entrepreneurs do in 2017? They create an app.

His app, The People’s Champ is designed to bring casual fans back to boxing. When I was a kid I played Mike Tyson’s Punchout on Gameboy. I grew up recognizing boxing from that and the little I saw on TV. I was too young to buy a Pay Per View.

The People’s Champ puts players in the ring with easy to use game play features for a thrilling boxing experience where players can fight in either amateur or professional mode. Virtual fighter's have the opportunity to develop, show off their skills and to become the People's Champ. The game is set to launch next month.

Blackwell grew up in the tough street's of Baltimore, with very little money and resources. His father abandoned him at the age of 2 years old, due to a severe drug addiction. Blackwell was raised by his mother Sandra Blackwell, who recently passed in 2015 due to medical malpractice.

When he decided to turn professional, he left an incredible 156-28 amateur record behind him, which included winning the South Atlantic Championship.

The professional boxing world has a darker side, and Blackwell had the misfortune to get involved with management companies that treated him poorly. In 2009, when less than stellar management resulted in Blackwell breaking his right hand and reaching life-threatening levels of dehydration as he dropped 30 pounds of water weight and muscle to try to achieve a 154 pound weight limit.

Now under new management, Yahu is 15-0 in the International Boxing League (IBL). He has boxed in Spain, Great Britain, and other countries, and has trained with Roger Mayweather, Floyd Mayweather Sr., and Freddy Roach. On March 5th, 2014, it was announced by the World Boxing Union (WBU) that Rock Blackwell was ranked the #1 contender for the WBU America and WBU Intercontinental title.

This year Blackwell faced his first heavyweight, Mexican pugilist Benjamin Hernandez. He won with with a powerful one-two combination and a tremendous straight right hand in the second round, scoring a vicious knockout victory over Hernandez in Tijuana Mexico.

The champ is scheduled to fight 10 more times before the close of the 2017 calendar, 2 of the fights will be title fights, located at Manchester's United Kingdom B.E.C Arena. Blackwell says he's going to fight 80-100 times before retiring from the sport of boxing, to place his name in the conversation with the great Joe Gans whose record was (158-12). Blackwell will also make guest star appearances this year on the hit television shows The Real Housewives of Atlanta and BLACK INK.