Why a Checklist Mentality Isn't The Key To a Happy Life

“Brunch on Sundays in the west village?” Check to having friends. “A friend with a beach house for 4th of July?” Check to doing summer right. “Happy hour on a rooftop bar with coworkers?” Check to being a #adult. “A first date with a walk in central park?” Check to being almost as cool as Carrie Bradshaw.

Welcome to my twisty brain. Despite years of taming it, I am checklist maker. I blame it on growing up in Southern California -- days and days of warm weather, palm trees, iced coffees with the perfect amount of ice, jeans ripped just enough to look like they don’t cost $200. People appear to be so happy – all the time. My mom says appear has always been the operative word, but to me, in moments of insecurity, an appearance is the way to the real thing.

I remember being in high school and waking up on Saturday morning with a sense of anxiety wedged between my shoulder blades that would pin me to the bed. The city I lived in, with its sunny demeanor and yoga-mat trotting inhabitants would never understand. “Does my boyfriend still love me?” “Why is it so sunny outside?” “I really don’t feel like studying for my Calc exam.” “I probably should not have sent that last text message.” “Do you think he’s read that text yet?” “I wonder if he’s ignoring my last text.” “That text probably ruined it.” Checks Facebook. “Why did they all go to that party last night?” “I know I didn’t want to go, but I still should have been invited.” “Do I have enough friends?” “Do I have any friends?” Checks phone. “Why hasn’t he texted me back?” “I should probably get out of bed.” “Should I make lunch plans?” “It feels like this is a day where the right thing to do would be to sit on an outdoor patio somewhere and Instagram my food.” Pulls PB Teen Pillow Over Head. “Who the hell am I even talking to?”

In early May, there were a few days that felt like the first sprinklings of summer. I call them the undecideds – days that are exploring what it means to feel the joy of warmth even though they’re not sure if they can live up to the high standard. It’s those days between spring and summer where the weather can’t make up its mind and I can’t make up mine. Am I excited for this? Or am I scared? The socially acceptable acts of inward dwelling and spending rainy nights at home alone with a candle are behind me.

So naturally, as the flowers continue to bloom and the New Yorkers emerge from their cozy apartments ready to defrost, I feel a sense of pressure on my shoulders. “Do I have enough friends?” “Why don’t I have plans tonight to drink rosé on someone’s patio?” “Shouldn’t I have more of a group dynamic at 25 instead of just individual friends?” “Is it weird I’m spending another Friday night alone?”

Today - I choose to tell myself that I have and am enough. Sunshine or not, frosé or not, perfect Instagram or not — this moment is as it should be. I am full of choices and can spend my days as I wish. I’ve written quite a bit about giving up “the checklist,” but somehow during the summer it comes rearing its head and I begin to question the life I’ve built and the days I lead. When I start to feel this way, I have learned to put down my phone. There is nothing on there that will fill me. I have learned to take a deep breath and focus on where I am right now — what is the energy in my body, what mood is wafting its way through the windows of my consciousness, what am I afraid of? Then, I make a gratitude list. I am grateful for someone who cares about me, for this iced coffee, for my healthy body, for Netflix, and for my love for myself.

Putting down my checklist is relief, every time I have the courage to do it. It allows me to choose abundance. It allows me to be in my life.