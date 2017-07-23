Why A Negative Mind Will Get You Nowhere In Life

Happiness is such a great feeling, don’t we all agree? I just can not get over how great it feels, so I had to write about it! We all have bad days and for some people, those days turn into weeks or months but the second something good comes around, it is a complete lifestyle change, don’t you agree? It’s so precious, something we all take for granted and if I’m being honest it’s so sad that we do. We have so much to be happy for but we choose to look past it and complain about everything. I just find it so funny.

It’s funny because when you really think about it, we don’t have any reason to be sad.Yes, I understand there are incidents that take a turn in our lives like; deaths, loss of jobs, theft, accidents, I get it but they can still become positive. For the deaths, seriously take your time to mourn – we all need it, but the deceased wouldn’t want you to be miserable for any longer than it takes to move on, they want you to live a happy life for however long you have. Loss of job requires a change of plans and a change of situation but there is always a place to work and sometimes that loss of job was meant for you to do something else. Think of it as a sign! Theft and accidents can fall into that same category, they happen for a reason, they are a sign of better things to come. A sign that will lead to more happiness than before.

It’s funny because we have so much and still complain but the people who have nothing are happy with the littlest things. When I was a little girl you could give me a soccer ball and I’d be the happiest person on the planet. It goes the same way to those who are less fortunate and aren’t able to live in a country like Canada or the United States, they are happy with the little they have. I only wish we could bring that back into our lives.

Life can be amazing if you allow it to be. You can do and become anything you want. Yes, there are steps to becoming who you want to be but nothing feels better than the effort becoming a reality.

So let’s say you want to write a book, what’s stopping you? Do you know how to write? Do you know what to write about? Do you know who your audience is? Do you know how to capture interests? If so, do it… don’t hold back, it may take a few years but sooner than later you’ll look back and realize those few years were nothing. If you don’t know how to do it, learn. Learn so you can pursue that dream. Learn so you can one day look back and realize how fortunate you are to be at the place you are in now, how happy you are that you learned. No dream is too far without effort and true desire.

A good friend once told me “dreams come true every day, you just have to push for them. A negative mind gets you nowhere.” It’s safe to say he’s completely right. So take a step in any direction but make it one step closer to a dream! You can achieve anything!