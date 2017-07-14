Why All-Star Teams Don’t Always Work -- and How to Turn Any Roster into a Winning Team

The MLB All-Star Game: a once-a-year spectacle celebrating the best in baseball. With a lineup of all-stars taking the field, each team member is the number one player in the league at his position: the best pitcher on the mound, the strongest hitter in the batter’s box, and the most skilled catcher behind home plate. Yet, there’s a reason why the Midsummer Classic is only played once a year. All-star teams (on paper) aren’t always ultra-successful (in practice).

Prioritizing a roster of expertly-skilled individuals can only take teams so far. For real teams, in baseball as well as in business, success is less about assembling a group of the absolute best than optimizing the best of what your team has to offer. Just like players on the baseball diamond, teams in business learn how to read each other, communicate effectively, and make judgment calls to figure out which player to “throw the ball” to at any given time. For lasting, meaningful success, and to achieve their collective goals, the most effective teams use a combination of each person’s individual strengths and an understanding of how best to work together.

As organizations move away from traditional, hierarchical business models, the bulk of modern work is becoming team-based. A study by the Harvard Business Review indicates collaborative work has increased 50 percent or more in the workplace in recent years. Studies also indicate that teams achieve better results than individuals: innovating faster, seeing mistakes more quickly, finding better solutions to problems, and increasing profitability overall. In addition, according to Glint research based on survey responses from tens of thousands of teams of all sizes globally, satisfaction with one's team is, on average, a more important driver of employee engagement and retention than satisfaction with one's manager.

Organizations that want to beat the competition need to understand and influence how people work together, not just how they operate as individuals or how the organization functions as a whole. To optimize a team’s chances at success, it’s important to look beyond how individuals perform, and instead focus on how teams play to their strengths through collaboration. To bat in more runs over time, companies should:

Optimize your Bench by Emphasizing Teamwork: It’s tempting for organizations to want to pull together strictly all-star teams (the best in their specific areas) for given projects. But while conventional wisdom places a great deal of importance on individual efficiency, recent studies—including Project Aristotle by the Google People Analytics Division—have found the most successful teams are those that, instead, prioritize collaboration. Why? Collaborative environments (those that focus on the how rather than the what) foster psychological safety, turn-taking, and empathy--the hallmarks of successful teams. Sometimes “imperfect” groups that work together more effectively can be a more perfect solution for businesses—like the San Francisco Giants’ 2010 “Band of Misfits” roster that wound up winning the World Series. To make winning teams out of your own motley crews, emphasize working together over individual success.

Create a Game Plan—and Execute: Clear goals, accountability, and a sense of purpose are among the key drivers that comprise a team’s effectiveness profile—part of a broader model for success (based on how the team collectively interacts as well as team members’ experiences, backgrounds, skills and interests) that is unique to each team. As teams work together, it’s important for team members to understand the importance of the individual factors that lead to the team’s effectiveness — and to share their feedback about where the team stands on these factors. With a nuanced understanding of what’s most important to the team and where the team dynamics are lacking, team members can ultimately make the right changes that improve the team’s ability to be successful.

Empower Your Player-Coaches: As in baseball, there is no substitute for effective coaching and leadership in business. Yet, when it comes time for players to take the field, they must look beyond the coaches and rely on one another to get the job done. While coaches (and bosses) can set the tone, teams must be empowered to own their ongoing development and performance. That way, team members can establish trust and forge a sense of shared purpose, allowing them to play to one another’s strengths and optimize their performance overall.

Extend Your Winning Streak with Real-Time Adjustments: A strong game plan is the cornerstone of success. But, it’s more important to know when to stick to it—and when to make adjustments. Feedback, conversation, and adjustment should be an ongoing activity as much in business as it is in baseball. Real-time, intelligent technology makes it possible for members to understand how the team is functioning on an ongoing basis. And, using historical data and best practices, these platforms can provide frequent corrective guidance — giving teams a concrete opportunity to optimize the way they work together in real time, and a better chance of achieving their goals.