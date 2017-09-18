Why Amazon Disrupts and What You Can Learn From It

Does the Amazon acquisition of Whole Foods have you worried that your industry or company might be the next victim of the disruption machine that is Amazon?

It should. The company that started as an online bookstore has proven that it can and will go after every opportunity.

It doesn’t’ have to cause you to be careless, however, While you are right to be concerned, a more responsible course of action is to understand and learn from why and how Amazon is able to upend industry after industry. Here are three observations to spur your thinking and focus.

1. They don’t confuse the tool with the goal. Werner Vogels, Amazon’s Chief Technology Officer said that the company has been a pure technology play from day one.

It is true the Amazon uses technology better than just about everyone. Amazon’s primary focus, however, has been to look for places where they can solve customer problems by making the experience faster, better, cheaper, and in many cases, friendlier. Technology is the tool not the goal.

“A fifth of millennials (ages 26-35) already prefer to buy groceries online, and that number nearly doubles at 38% for buying Consumer Packaged Goods,” according to the 2017 Walker Sands Future of Retail Study. The study goes on suggest that those numbers are only going to increase as more millennials are extremely likely (39%) than somewhat likely (30%) to make an online grocery purchase in the next year.

Lesson for you: Forty-five percent of CEO’s say that they are not effectively leveraging digital capabilities to connect with their customers according to KPMG’s 2017 U.S. CEO Outlook report “Disrupt and Grow.” You should focus on improving your use of the current and emerging tools. You must never, however, lose focus on the goal of solving customer problems.

2. They work at it until they get it right. Eighty-four percent of consumers have made a purchase on Amazon last year according to the Walker Sands report. Use of its grocery services hasn’t been as robust, however. Consumers have not warmed to Amazon’s grocery services, however. Only 14 percent have used Amazon Pantry and 10 percent have used Amazon Fresh.

Amazon didn’t allow that to deter them, however.

Dan Wilkinson, Chief Commercial Officer of 1WorldSync, says, “This acquisition solves one of the biggest barriers to the widespread adoption of online grocery, as Amazon will now carry products with the Whole Foods seal of quality. The move is a clear step forward by Amazon in recognizing that trust has been and will be the key driver for sales in grocery. Whole Foods has built a brand around trust through its organic-only offerings and transparent product content, and Amazon is now taking advantage of this loyal customer base.”

Lesson for you: ideas don’t always work the first time. There are times when you need to look for synergies that add a piece of the value equation that you don’t have or can’t develop. Amazon never stops looking for ways to break into markets that they view as critical for their success. You shouldn’t either.

3. They move with a sense of urgency. Amazon went from initial offer to Whole Foods accepting the deal in less than 30 days. The deal closed in just over 60 days. While there is no set time period for review and approvals, the Federal Trade Commission opened the door for a quick close. The speed of that move was no doubt helped by a very willing seller.

The impressive demonstration of Amazon’s ability to act with urgency was achieving visible integration of Amazon into the Whole Foods operation on day one. Amazon Echo and Dot were being sold in Whole Foods stores on the day the transaction closed. Likewise there were visible markdowns on bananas, apples, eggs and meat. Discounts were also offered on milk, marinara sauce, salmon and spring water.

Lesson for you: Jeffrey Bezos, Amazon’s CEO, describes companies that become complacent and eventually irrelevant as Day 2 companies. Dynamic and thriving organizations are described as Day 1 companies. In his 2016 Letter to Shareholders, Bezos said:

“Day 2 companies make high-quality decisions, but they make high-quality decisions slowly. To keep the energy and dynamism of Day 1, you have to somehow make high-quality, high-velocity decisions.”

Urgency and speed matter. Cultivate and protect your bias for action at all costs.

What’s Next for Amazon and Whole Foods?

Supermarket revenue in the United States is in excess of $668 billion. Walmart is the market leader with a projected share of over 21 percent. The opportunities for Amazon are enormous if they get the integration right.

Brennan Wilkie, Senior Vice President of CX Strategy for the customer experience research firm InMoment, describes the challenge this way:

“The saying, 'you never get a second chance to make a first impression,' is particularly relevant as Amazon begins the process of integrating Whole Foods into their business. Doing this well requires careful and continual listening to customers, both loyal Whole Foods customers who may be concerned about changes the merger will bring, as well as Amazon customers who've never shopped at Whole Foods and may be prime acquisition candidates. Understanding the concerns and opportunities of both groups early and ongoing will allow Amazon to evolve their communications, staff training and offerings to be as effective as possible. And this deliberate attention to customers at a tenuous moment in the relationship will go a long way toward building value over the longer term.”

It’s the same for your business. You minimize the opportunities for your business being disrupted when you continually listen to and focus on helping customers succeed.