Why America Can Have Several Seats With Its' Selective Outrage Over Cam Newton

Cam Newton was emphatically wrong for his sexist response to Panther beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue. But it seems as though the American public is being rather selective in their outrage regarding Newton’s sexist comments, and the equally egregious racist comments of Rodrigues, and sexist comments of another high profile figure in American culture.

Cam Newton is a lot of things. He’s a Black Man, a Father of two daughters. He’s also a Heisman Trophy winner, and former NFL MVP. He was emphatically wrong for his sexist response to beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue’s question regarding the routes ran by Newton’s receiver. But it seems as though the American public is being selective in their outrage regarding Newton’s sexist comments, and the other equally disturbing comments of high profile figures in American culture. Why is it that Donald Trump can encourage men to “grab her by the p ssy”, go on to be elected President of The United States of America, implement policies that limit the rights of women, and continue to further his divisive rhetoric with little to no consequences? Why is it that Jourdan Rodruigue’s racist Tweets aren’t garnering as much outrage as Newton’s sexist comments? America’s outrage regarding social issues is like creating your own salad at SweetGreen...It’s a selective process.

By no means is Cam Newton in any way right in this situation. His comments were despicable. I was personally surprised by them, and felt as though he was above such statements. I also appreciate the fact that he owned up to his faults, and showed remorse for his disrespectful remarks in his apology. But in the moments after his comments, and after Jourdan Rodrigue apologized for her racist tweets, it’s apparent than most Americans are still calling for Newton’s head. And that is where we, the American public have to take a step back and reflect. What exactly are we outraged about? What do we plan to do with this outrage? How likely are we, the American public, to make similar mistakes to that of Rodigue’s and Newton’s? The most important question we, the American public, need to ask ourselves is: Are we being selective with our outrage on social issues?

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”

― Dr.Martin Luther King Jr

The same countrymen and women who are outraged by the sexist comments of Cam Newton, ought to be as outraged by the divisive comments of Donald Trump on social issues. If we are going to hold high profile figures accountable for their heinous actions, then the “outrage” over Trump encouraging his peers to “grab her by the p” should’ve equated in him not being elected President of The United States. Or was that too progressive for us as a country? Exactly where is the line drawn on these social issues? When does one feel like outrage is warranted? I guess it comes down to preference? I’m not sure, but I know one thing. Selective outrage is dangerous. When injustice happens, even if it doesn’t impact you directly, it is still a threat to your freedom as an individual. We can’t, as a country, continue to be selective in how we choose to hold our public figures accountable for their actions. Newton’s comments were sexist and wrong- he apologized. Rodrigue’s comments we racist- she apologized. Donald Trump thinks White Supremacist are good people, and he sits in the most powerful position in the world. Sounds like America needs to have a seat and take a moment to visit a space called introspection.