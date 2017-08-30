Why are IQ's Dropping On A WorldWide basis

This is a very interesting question and we hope the data discussed in this article provides deeper insights into this issue.

The most pessimistic explanation as to why humans seem to be becoming less intelligent is that we have effectively reached our intellectual peak. Between the 1930s and 1980s, the average IQ score in the US rose by three points and in post-war Japan and Denmark, test scores also increased significantly – a trend known as the ‘Flynn effect’. This increase in intelligence was due to improved nutrition and living conditions – as well as better education – says James Flynn of the University of Otago, after whom the effect is named.

Westerns have lost 14 IQ points on average since the Victorian age, according to a study published by the University of Amsterdam last year. Jan te Nijenhuis thinks this could be because intelligent women tend to have less children than women who are not as clever, The Huffington Post reported.The perceived link between IQ and fertility is a very contentious one. Daily mail

One would think that the answer would be complex. The following excerpt provides a nice introduction to this topic.

Dr Nijenhuis studied the results of 14 intelligence studies conducted between 1884 and 2004 to come to his conclusion. Each study measured peoples’ reaction times – how long they took to press a button after being prompted. It is claimed that reaction time mirrors mental processing speed – so it reflects intelligence.

They found that visual reaction times averaged 194 milliseconds in the late 19th Century, but in 2004, they had increased to 275 milliseconds. This would suggest that people have become less intelligent, they said.

Now some experts believe we are starting to see the end of the Flynn effect in developed countries – and that IQ scores are not just levelling out, but declining. Scientists including Dr Flynn think better education can reverse the trend and point out the perceived decline could just be a blip. However, other scientists are not so optimistic.

Some believe the Flynn effect has masked a decline in the genetic basis for intelligence, so that while more people have been reaching their full potential, that potential itself has been declining. Some have even contentiously said this could be because educated people are deciding to have fewer children so that subsequent generations are largely made up of less intelligent people. Full Story

Using the same data, a different author arrived at a separate conclusion (posted below). We suspect that more is at play other than just the “white factor”. Terrible food (more like poisoned food), water supply that is far from pure, overuse of antibiotics and abusive use of vaccinations, etc. Something to consider; breeders would not take a prized Male stud and mate it with a weak Mare; the chances of producing a winner would be slim.

Although the drop in IQ levels was recently presented in the controlled media (and the Daily Mail in particular) as some type of mysterious drop to which no easily-identifiable cause could be attributed, the decreased IQ is obviously the product of mass Third World immigration from countries with much lower IQs. According to the statistics, IQ test results in the UK, Denmark, and Australia have shown a significant decline in the past decade alone, and the average IQ of “Westerners” has plunged 10 points or more since 1900.

In the UK, for example, tests carried out in 1980 and in 2008 showed that the average 14-year-old was two IQ points cleverer in 1980. Brighter teens who took part in the study in 2008 were on average six IQ points less intelligent than their counterparts tested 28 years earlier. What the tests did not disclose was that the number of nonwhite British pupils in primary schools as of 2012 was 27.1 percent of the total in primary schools, and 23.4 percent in secondary schools. At this rate of reproduction, nonwhites will be the majority of the population under the age of 21 in the UK by 2030. Full Story

The nations with the highest IQ are all Asian and if you consider that the ethnic population is predominantly Chinese in the top two countries than it would be fair to assume that in general, the Chinese have the Highest IQ as a group. Having the highest overall IQ does not mean that that nation has all the geniuses. Russia, America and Europe in general has produced some of the smartest individuals in history

