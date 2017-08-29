Why Are People Buying Mansions In Lake Tahoe?

Lake Tahoe is one of America’s worst kept secrets. It’s a stunning area that provides its residents with a quality of life that few other areas in the country can compete with. As the years go on more and more of America’s best, brightest, and wealthiest citizens are deciding to make this beautiful little slice of California their home.

Today we are going to take a look at just some of the many reasons that attract high-end buyers to the area.

Let’s get started.

The Weather

Let’s be honest, without the stunning climate that Lake Tahoe and the surrounding areas enjoy moving to this part of the country would be a lot less attractive. It’s a good job that Lake Tahoe gets over 249 days of glorious sunshine each year (because without it you’d have less time to enjoy the other delights of living here).

Summer Activities

When the weather is good (which is most of the time) there is an endless supply of things Lake Tahoe residents can do to pass the time. The area boasts of some of the best hiking trails in the world, and its stunning natural beaches are the stuff dreams are made of. Combine this natural beauty with the wide array of water sports available (on the crystal clear waters of the lake), and you have a literal summertime paradise.

The Skiing

From around Thanksgiving through to around April Lake Tahoe can boast about some of the best skiing in the entire country. It has several slopes and resorts to choose from that make it a paradise for anyone who loves their winter sports. Imagine zooming down the slopes surrounded by the magical landscape of Lake Tahoe (on a daily basis), pure bliss.

The Location

Lake Tahoe is excellently located and is just moments away from interstate 80. Many Lake Tahoe residents commute to Reno on a daily basis (which is an hour’s drive away). San Francisco is a little further away, but it’s still certainly within driving distance (around a 4-hour drive). This excellent location allows Lake Tahoe residents to have the benefits of having a city within driving distance (while living in some of the most beautiful natural terrains on the planet).

The Lifestyle

Lake Tahoe has a mind boggling amount of events compared to other towns of a similar size. Throughout the year there is an endless supply of outdoor parties and family friendly fiestas to suit all tastes. From dancing to yoga (and everything in between), Lake Tahoe has it all.

The Escapism

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons the wealthy are choosing to buy property in Lake Tahoe is due to the sense of escapism it provides. When you’re working a high powered city job all day and are surrounded by noise, concrete, and stress, it’s easy to see why many people want to escape it all.

Coming home after a long day, breathing in the fresh mountain air, and strolling through a forest is an amazing way to unwind after a hard day at the office.

“No matter how bad their day at work has been in the city, the people that live here always have Lake Tahoe to look forward to when they get home.” Janie Sharp - TheSharpTeam.com

The Music

Many people don’t know this, but Lake Tahoe has a thriving local (and international) music scene. Countless concerts take place each year surrounded by the backdrop of the lake and mountains. From classical orchestras through to EDM DJs, there is something for every music lover in Lake Tahoe.

The Food

Lake Tahoe has a thriving food scene and has some amazing restaurants that residents and tourists alike can take advantage of. The amount of choice (considering the size of the town) is mind blowing.

If you’re the kind of family that likes to eat healthily, then this is also the place for you. There are several farmers’ markets that take place throughout the year on a regular basis. Residents are able to pick up some of the highest quality, freshest, organic ingredients in the country to take home and cook up a feast with.

Conclusion

Many other things are drawing the wealthy to buy luxury homes in Lake Tahoe, and these are just the tip of the iceberg.

To put it bluntly, there are few places in America that have this amount of natural beauty combined with a close community and a high quality of life (that are within commuting distance of a large city).