Why Are Searches on Opioids Up 300%?

You've probably experienced or heard about issues with friends, relatives, or coworkers affected by the opioid crisis.

It’s affecting so many people that interest and searches in the United States (and globally) has risen three-fold in just the past year, based on Google Trends. Here’s how it looks for the United States:

Google Trends chart of opioid searches in the US for 12 months.

Some daunting statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

“Opioids (including prescription opioids and heroin) killed more than 33,000 people in 2015, more than any year on record. Nearly half of all opioid overdose deaths involve a prescription opioid.” – CDC.gov

There are clearly many questions people have. The video below, “Know The Rx: Opioids Kill More than Pain” is a good summary of the issue.

Scientific information about opioids can be found on the CDC's Opioid page.

NIH has helpful information on their Opioid Crisis page.

The National Institute of Health, part of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services, quotes the following on their Opioid Crisis page:

Roughly 21 to 29 percent of patients prescribed opioids for chronic pain misuse them.

Between 8 and 12 percent develop an opioid use disorder.

An estimated 4 to 6 percent who misuse prescription opioids transition to heroin.

About 80 percent of people who use heroin first misused prescription opioids.

KnowTheRx.org has human stories of both addiction and recovery, as well as resources.

There are stories of addiction and recovery, ways to find out if you are at risk, alternatives to opioids, and other helpful resources at KnowTheRx.org. (A project I am involved with along with many other people and organizations in the Cleveland area.)

Many people can responsibly take opioids for chronic pain and other valid medical needs, however it is hard to predict who will and will not develop issues. So, if another alternative can work instead, it decreases risks of problems with opioids happening at all.