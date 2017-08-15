Why Are So Few American Women in Graduate School for Engineering?

Why are there so few American girls in the graduate school of engineering? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Miranda Marcus, currently in PhD program, on Quora:

Why are there so few American girls in the graduate school of engineering? This is a complicated issue.

First, the majority of graduate students at US universities in engineering are foreigners. Of course it varies by degree and college, but there is a very high proportion of non-Americans in engineering graduate schools. [1][2]

Second, women are, just in general, underrepresented in engineering programs, and there are many reasons for that, but primarily stemming from a cultural expectation that engineering isn’t a feminine career choice. [3]

Here’s a case study from my personal experience:

Ohio State University - Welding Engineering Department. Undergraduate: 28 students, of those 2 were women.

Of the undergraduates in my class, maybe 3 continued for graduate school in Welding Engineering and one of those 3 was me. I was the only American woman in the entire Welding Engineering graduate program at that time.

So, 50% of the women stayed for graduate school in this minuscule sample while only about 7.7% of men stayed.

If, on average, 10% of engineering students continue to graduate school, and 10% of engineering students are women (based on my small case study), there is generally a really low chance of seeing American women in graduate school.

The remainder of engineering graduate school enrollment is made up of students transferring from a different undergraduate school, and a high number of these are foreigners. Actually, the majority of professors in US engineering schools (in my experience) are immigrants as well.

Interestingly, in my Polymer Engineering PhD program at the University of Akron, there are quite a few American women. It was a surprising number to me. I would estimate around 25%.

To sum up, the lack of American women in US engineering graduate schools is due to gradual attrition of girls being discouraged from STEM starting from a young age, which results in few female engineering undergraduates to begin with, combined with a generally low ratio of American to foreign engineering graduate students.

I assume the second half of this issue has to do with job availability. Graduate school does little to increase the estimated income of an American engineer. However, for foreign engineers, getting a Master’s in the US represents an opportunity to get a job in the US, or to significantly increase earnings back home.

