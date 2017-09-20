Why Are Some Small Kids So Attracted to Scary Sharks?

Why would a little kid like sharks? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Why would a little kid like sharks? Ummmm… maybe because sharks are awesome.

Young boys especially experience a major disconnect between their dreams and aspirations and their actual experience of the world. Their world is one of muscular superheroes and dragon-slaying knights. Whether or not anyone actually says it to them, the world says that men are supposed to be brave enough and strong enough to save the day, yet they are so weak and small and scared. They need help to do basic things like reach countertops and open heavy doors, and they are afraid of almost everything in the big scary world outside of their homes.

This feels to them like a fault or deficiency, which is why they often like to talk about how they aren't afraid of anything, even though they cry when their aunt that they haven't seen in two years comes to visit. They try to be brave, they really want to be brave, but they have eons of human survival instinct making them afraid of everything and it's really frustrating.

You know what's not afraid of anything?

A shark, that's what!

Sharks don't have to be afraid because things are afraid of them. They are big and strong and nobody takes their toys when they step away for a few seconds. Sharks never cry when they think there might be a monster in their closet or when they think that the photographer on picture day has a scary face. If only he could be a shark, he'd be strong and brave and people would listen to him, even if they were on the phone, they'd hang up and listen instead of making him wait while they talk to their friend Janet from high school for two hours.

Oh well, he can't be a shark. What he can do is pretend and learn everything he can about them. Incidentally this will help his mind learn and compile information, and his make-believe play will strengthen creative composition skills, which are far more important than most people realize.

All told, it is healthy for your child to have a strong interest in sharks (or anything else for that matter). Even if it seems a bit violent or mean, he is learning how to learn and how to imagine, and those will be the most valuable skills in his life.

If you want to impress him with your shark knowledge, here are a few facts.

Sharks are cartilaginous, which means that they have no bones except for their jaws and spinal columns.

Sharks lack the swim bladder that bony fish use to regulate their depth, so most species need to constantly swim forward to generate enough lift not to sink, much like an airplane.

The Whale Shark is the largest fish in the world. Like most enormous sea creatures, it feeds almost entirely on tiny stuff.

Sharks have an extra electric sense that allows them to detect the electrical impulses created by the heartbeats of almost all animals.

The Greenland Shark was recently found to be the longest lived vertebrate, with a life span between 272 and 512 years.

The Goblin Shark is, scientifically speaking, the ugliest animal in the world.

Okay, that's not exactly scientific but, come on.