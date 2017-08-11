Why are Women Travelers Worried about Tipping?

Tipping is an every day occurrence or is it? In the US, women don’t give it a moment’s thought if for a casual meal. Then we generally tip twice the taxes or 15% in most cities. However, once we are in a more elegant venue, tipping is not such a laissez faire offer. And when we are overseas, tipping is definitely stressful. The Women’s Travel Group gets more questions about tipping overseas than all but one other query (what to wear). Why are women angsty about this simple action?

An academic study about tipping from the University of Illinois sees quality of service, size of the party, and rapport between the waiter and customer as factors. It also sees social pressure as a factor which we believe is one of women’s issues. Consumers see tipping as expected and they will be socially disapproved if they don’t tip.

Another study from Science Direct examines tipping as determined by the difference between the expectation of the food/service and the actual experience. This is definitely a factor for women dining overseas; we don’t know what to expect. Especially if we are novice travelers we women cannot measure expectation vs. actual!

There is evidence that women tip less than men. Men tip more if the wait staff is an attractive woman or if they are bragging to others at the table. We believe women are slightly put out if a male waiter is too friendly, just the opposite. We believe women tip less mainly because we eat less and drink less expensively. Does wait staff subtly react negatively to women knowing they will get fewer tips? And do they react negatively knowing we sit at tables longer as we like to talk? Who knows?

So get over it, ladies. Do your homework if going overseas.

1- Is a tip expected at all? In many countries it it not.

2- Is the tip included in the price? In many countries it is already included. Look at the bottom of the menu to find out, and ask for a translation if you don’t understand. Also look at your receipt before you pay it.

3- Overseas 10% is acceptable for most tips if any.

4-Check guidebooks and on line before you travel so you feel more confident about how much to tip if any.

5-You can even lean over to another female guest and ask her what to do, or sneak a look at adjacent tables and their checks.

Tipping is always included in meals that are part of a Women’s Travel Group tour; it is only an issue for the few optional meals. In very fancy restaurants it might even still be included in the meal price; level of restaurant is not always an indicator.