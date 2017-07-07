Why Are You Jealous of White Privilege?

Damon Wayans, Jr wrote on Twitter, “Happy white people proud of their racist ancestors day,” to which I can assimilate was his way of saying, “Happy Independence Day.” This race baiting and race smearing shenanigans has to stop at some point. We’re all Americans.

Believe it or not, when I served in the military I served with black, white, Native Americans, mulattos, and some other things I may not know exactly what they were because it wasn’t important because we were all Americans dedicated to a mission. Something that a lot of people do not have today, a mission, because to them all they can do is complain about perceived and real challenges instead of working towards a solution. Some people are working towards a solution though they’d rather be humble about their perceived and real changes, such as people who have worked on behalf of this nation carrying a motto or truth written in the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. “

These men and women who believe in the power of words are what is known as a Patriot. Patriots protect the Constitution in words and deeds. They strive to set an example for their children by recognizing the contributions of all, whether they be black, white, Hispanic, mulatto, Native American, or otherwise. They hold back judgement from perceived or real challenges with others that might not be of the same skin color, race, religion, sexual orientation, disability, political persuasion, or other issues. These are humble patriots. You’ll find them in fewer places but they’re there. They come from all walks of life, they comes from all races of people, from all religions, from all sexual orientations, they have disabilities, and they may not agree with you on everything politically.