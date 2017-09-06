Why Aren't My Followers Responding to My Social Media Posts?

You've been posting and posting and posting social media content regularly for the last several weeks, but no one is responding or engaging with your content? You are well aware of the importance of social media when trying to expand your reach, but what do you do if no one is engaging with your content? There are a couple reasons why this might be happening. In this post I'm going to give you 15 reasons why followers aren't engaging with you and what you can do to fix the problem.

You post too much or too little

Social media is more of a science than it is an art. While it is fun to create and post new content, there is a such thing as too much or too little content. You want to provide enough content to keep your followers attention, while not flooding their social media feeds with too much "stuff". According to an article written on the CoSchedule blog, you should be posting to Twitter up to 15 times per day but Facebook once a day.

You don't post consistently

Consistency is key. Social media followers are fickle and have an extremely short attention span. It's easy for them to forget all about you. This is why it's important for you to post on a regular basis. Don't allow days and weeks to pass without getting some branded content in front of your followers. Remind them (1) that you exist and (2) that you're awesome.

Your content is too long

Short, sweet and to the point, that's the way to go. Social media postings are supposed to be short, potent pieces of content. I should be able to get the point in 140 characters or less. If it takes you 20 tweets to say what you have to say, put it in a blog post and tweet about the post. Don't make followers piece your content together to the full breadth of your point.

Your content is boring

I'm not saying this, to hurt your feelings, but this is business and business is raw. Followers want to be entertained. They don't want to be educated, they don't want to be informed. Education and information are what happens while they are being entertained. Include humor, imagery and irony into your content. This will help keep their attention and create something they will want to engage with.

You're mean, rude or unprofessional

Are you known for your satire or dark humor? Then this one isn't for you. But in most cases, followers don't enjoy consuming rude, careless, angry or unprofessional content. Stay positive, sincere, empathetic, polite and professional. Being a jerk will turn followers off.

You only post text

This goes hand in hand with boring content. You an't simply post a question and expect your followers to begin replying and sharing. No matter what the question is, you must include some type of imagery to grab their attention. There's so much content running up and down a follower's feed, it's almost mandatory that your content be colorful and attention grabbing.

You're not providing value, all you do is sell

If all you have to say to me is "buy, buy, buy and oh yeah, buy", I am not going to share or engage with your content. Provide value to your followers in your posts. Post about unique ways they can use your product or highlight some of your customers. Don't make it all about you.

You aren't returning the favor

You can't just post and ignore everyone else's content. The key to engagement is two way touch. This means, you reply to, like and share other people's content and they do the same to your content. Sharing other people's content from your social media accounts, is also a great way to add value for your followers without having to create custom content.

You're not asking questions

I am wearing a blue and green sweater.

So what, right? Right! Well, that's how some of your posts come across. Making general statements about your company, products or services is great, but it's not engaging enough to warrant a response. Try asking questions of your followers. Engaging questions can not only get them involved, it can also provide extremely useful insight into the minds of your consumers. One thing to be leery of, however, don't get too personal with people. Keep the questions high-level. Don't ask anything that would require followers to post personally identifiable or uncomfortable information about themselves.

You haven't branded yourself

Depending on the social media platform used, all your followers will see in their feed is a tiny thumbnail of your profile photo and your profile name. If these two items aren't branded with your logo and official company name, you run the risk of being ignored. Be sure to brand your social media profile. It's even okay to reference yourself in the tweets you send, in case anyone wants to retweet it.

You're not posting at the right times

This goes hand in hand with posting too much or too little. You can post at the wrong times. When are the wrong times? When your followers aren't online. The CoSchedule article I referenced earlier, also provides details on the best times for you to post on each of the social media platforms. Discover the best time to post and then post away!

You're not telling them what to do

Your followers can't read your mind. You have to tell them what to do. It's subconscious really. Click here, buy now, scroll down, swipe left, like, share, reply -- all of these are calls to action. You are calling your follower to take a desired action. Include calls to action in your posts to give your followers an idea of what you want them to do with your content.

You don't have any followers

This one is probably obvious, but I feel it still needs to be stated. If you only have a handful of followers, your engagement levels will be low. That's to be expected, don't beat yourself up about it. Your goal at this point, should be to increase reach (i.e. get more followers). If you have more followers and you don't make the mistakes listed above, you shouldn't have any issues with engagement levels.

You're not giving it enough time

Oh, you do have a nice size following? Well, how long have you been doing this? You can't rush social media. I know that sounds crazy in a time of instant gratification, but it's very true. Social media is about relationship building. Relationships are built on trust. Your followers need to trust you and the information you post. Post awesome information consistently and give them some time to see your awesomeness. It'll happen, it always does, but you can't rush the process.