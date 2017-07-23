Why Bangladesh Should Be at the Forefront of Climate Change Discussions

According to the most recent Global Climate Risk Index (created by Germanwatch), Bangladesh is ranked #6 in terms of countries most affected by climate change from the 1990s through 2015. Overall, Bangladesh was ranked #35 in the list of countries affected by climate change in 2015. The largest problem as a result of climate change (which is an ongoing problem, but has the potential to exponentially get worse) is flooding.

Bangladesh is almost 57,000 square miles in size and most of the country is only 1 meter (a little over 3 feet) above sea level. On top of that, Bangladesh is one of the most densely populated countries in the world, with over 2,000 people per square mile. To put it in perspective, Bangladesh has a total population of over 160 million, whereas Russia, which is over 100 times larger in land mass, has a total population of 144 million. Bangladesh, much like many tropical countries, has a heavy monsoon season as well. These are all important environmental and geographic characteristics of Bangladesh that play key roles in the impact of climate change.

“The effects of climate change have led to a growing sense of outrage in developing nations, many of which have contributed little to the pollution that is linked to rising temperatures and sea levels but will suffer the most from the consequences” - The New York Times

Climate change impacts arrive in two major ways in Bangladesh: global warming and Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs). Global warming directly causes sea level rise, which in turn allows more warm moisture in the air. This contributes to the melting Himalayas, which runs off into the many rivers all over South Asia. More rivers are getting flooded due to the excess water, and monsoon seasons are getting heavier and rainier because (again) there is more moisture in the air.

Monsoon water combined with Himalaya run off water is causing rivers to get extremely flooded, which puts Bangladeshis in harm’s way due to the fact that many of them rely on nearby rivers for food and water, and because the floods are destroying homes and even entire villages. The monsoon season is also changing and coming sooner than it usually does. This prevents farmers from growing crops because their crops die from a lack of water. However, if they wait to plant, then their crops die from the heavier-than-usual monsoons. With rising temperatures, the monsoon season also can’t help Bangladeshis if it comes too early. The river water is also becoming salinated because of rising sea levels, which is an irreversible consequence of climate change. Salinization is the amount of salt in the water, and usually renders the water undrinkable (or unusable overall).

GLOFs are “...glacier floods caused by the drainage of naturally dammed lakes in the glacier, on or at the margins of glaciers”. They usually hold anywhere between millions and hundreds of millions of cubic meters of water. GLOFs that would affect Bangladesh only have one (extremely dangerous) source: the Himalayas. According to Scientific American, “...more than 1/5 dams in the Himalayas are likely to experience overwhelming floods caused by the failure of rock embankments that impound glacier-fed lakes…”. Global warming is playing a huge part in the melting glaciers which cause GLOFs.

http://glacierhub.org/2016/07/28/first-global-analysis-of-the-societal-impacts-of-glacier-floods/ GLOF destruction; Huaraz, Peru, 1941.

Bangladesh is especially at risk for flooding because it’s not an elevated land. With so many rivers, there’s even more potential for disastrous flooding. Other than villages and homes, the Sundarbans mangrove, the largest continuous mangrove block in the world and also a world heritage site, is extremely susceptible to flooding. It is the home and the only mating ground of an extremely rare dolphin species found only in South Asia, and it is also home to thousands of other animals and wildlife, including the endangered Bengal tiger. Currently, there are plans underway to destroy Sundarbans in order to build a coal plant to keep up with electricity usage in the country.

http://www.exploringtourism.com/tours-in-bangladesh/ Photo of Sundarbans Mangrove

The UN, however, is urging Bangladesh to back down, considering the weak position Bangladesh is in, in the face of climate change, seeing as this would only worsen and further weaken Bangladesh.