Why Being Able to Afford Organic Food May Not Be a Problem in the Very Near Future!

Now then, let’s get down to business: Why the EXCUSE of not being able to afford real, whole, organic foods will soon be a thing of the past! If you’re receiving this, then you live in one of the few countries worldwide where English is the first language. And while a couple of those countries are in talks to add a certain chain of healthy grocery stores to their communities in the next couple of years, Whole Foods released some exciting news last week!

If you didn’t hear, Whole Foods was acquired by Amazon a month or two back. The king of online retail was looking to take the best health foods grocery chain in the world, and make it more affordable. Last week, more good news hit: If you’re an Amazon Prime member (I know I am, and I’m sure you are, as well!), then you’re going to get further discounts on organic produce at Whole Foods in the very near future! This doesn’t even begin to describe the enhancements to Amazon’s Fresh Direct food delivery services ;-)

This is a huge relief to a lot of people looking to improve their health and to lose weight, as organic food on average tends to be 47% MORE expensive than their ‘conventional’ counterparts. And while some health ‘experts’ will say that there’s no real difference in food quality between organically grown or raised versus conventionally grown or raised foods, well, that’s just a load of bull!

Take this study, for example, that shows that the pesticide prevalence measured in the urine of 13 adults was reduced by an average of 89% when switching from a conventional to an organic foods diet in just one week!!

Our blood toxicity is effected by a number of environmental factors, from air pollution, to pesticides and herbicides sprayed on our lawns, to the foods we eat. Organically-raised animals are not pumped with antibiotics and hormones that will fatten them up, will hinder their health, and will reduce the health quality of the meat exponentially. Organic produce is cultivated without the use of most (not all!) conventional pesticides and herbicides, which have been linked to causing quite a few serious health problems, like cancer.

In recent years, lists like the Dirty Dozen and the Clean 15 gave folks more cost-effective options when looking to save some money while simultaneously buying healthier foods during grocery shopping. With the types of discounts we may expect to receive in the near future at Whole Foods and just through Amazon’s already existing Fresh Direct food delivery service, this may not matter much..

Just wanted to share this fun bit of optimism for the future with you!

