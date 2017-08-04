Why Being Quick to Adapt in Digital Marketing Is the Key to Growth

The other day I had the pleasure to speak to a young, successful entrepreneur named John A Vagueiro. John started a digital marketing agency called Adapting Social 7 years ago, and he is giving the big guys a run for their money in the digital marketing agency space…

John is a social-media expert and a digital marketing master. He turned his humble beginnings in his free office space (parent’s basement) with a dream of a better more effective digital marketing agency and has grown his idea into a wildly successful major NY area digital agency that competes with the big boys. In speaking with John, I noticed that he has this uncanny ability to effectively communicate the simple message of how he has been able to cut through all the bull-$@!% to deliver REAL big agency results to the little guys who don’t have the million dollar marketing budgets.

Humble beginnings taught John That to Be Successful You Have to Adapt

John, and his digital marketing agency are a huge success by any objective measure, but John was not born into this success, as some may assume. He is the oldest of 5 siblings of blue collar working class family from urban New Jersey. His Parents early on instilled in him a rock solid work ethic by repeatedly forcing him to realize that anything worth having is worth working hard for. With this, John learned that even with working hard, the road to success is not ever a straight “up and to the right” trajectory. He candidly told me that he made some big mistakes when he first started out… But, he never gave up and he always adapted his strategy when the universe was telling him that he was wasting his time with a particular marketing and sales strategy.

Time is our most valuable commodity, so don’t waste it…

John told me the following,

“If a strategy is not working, realize it is not working quickly and move on without second guessing yourself. You can always earn more money but you can’t get back the lost wasted time.”

So, quite simply, this is the essence of being adaptive in the highly competitive digital marketing space. Think about it, you not only don’t want to waste your own time, but you can’t afford to waste your clients or potential client’s time. Do what works. When it stops working… adapt.

So what is Adapting Social?

In John’s own words:

“Adapting Social is a creative design and marketing firm. We partner with our clients to ensure their digital branding success by giving small businesses their own marketing department without having to maintain one or pay the cost it would take to have it all in house. Through website design, social media management and strategy, effective digital marketing and eye-catching graphics, we give their business a professional and credible image that sets them apart. We incorporate industry-specific trends that keep them ahead of the competition. Every one of our clients is an entrepreneur with their own unique story and we're very passionate about sharing those stories with their target markets.”

Why Adapting Social?

John's passion for what he does is contagious. After speaking to him I wanted to go out and start telling people to hire Adapting Social for crying out lout... LOL. No one can have this kind of passion if they don’t truly love what they do. But what’s more is that John loves people. He loves hearing their story and he loves taking that story to share it creatively to their target market. He loves when he hears he has tripled a clients business by doing so.

What’s next for Adapting Social?

John is crystal clear with where he is taking his agency. He wants Adapting Social to be a household name with office locations in New York City, San Francisco and London. John is going to make his message resonate with all the small business in these markets by providing these businesses with their own highly proficient marketing dept at an affordable price. I have no doubt that John is going to meet and exceed even his own expectations and ambitions. What is absolutely certain is that failure is NOT an option for John...

John blew my mind when he told me the following,

"As an entrepreneur you have to live a few years of your life like most people won't, so you can live the rest of your life like most people can’t."

I asked him with a determination like this, how the heck do you stay the course and not burn out? He just looked at me, smiled and said 2 words

“Always Adapt”

Mic Drop...

Thanks for Reading...

Keith GIll