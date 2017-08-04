Why Blockchain Adoption Is Being Delayed

Blockchain is a term that’s catching on. Although people working in the technology or financial space have heard about it, others may only have heard whispers in the distance about it.

For those who do understand what it is, they realize the immense use and benefits of Blockchain. Being popularized as the underlying technology of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency, Blockchain was being used to create transactions and making Bitcoin's early investors multi-millionaires.

While some used it for investments and making money, for others, Bitcoin became a necessity to survive in countries such as Venezuela to combat the rising inflation of the local currency.

Blockchain and Bitcoin are used interchangeably for those who don’t understand it, largely because the concept seems foreign.

Don Tapscott, the founder of the Blockchain Research Institute, spoke at IdeaCity 2017 about the wave of Blockchain and how it’ll impact society as a whole.

“Blockchain is to Bitcoin, what the internet is to email.” — Don Tapscott

Don, along with his son Alex Tapscott, recently released a report for the World Economic Forum titled Realizing the Potential of Blockchain. In it, they describe how blockchain is a new global resource and how stewarding it can allow everyone to use its potential to improve societal advancement.

As seen in many cases around the world, Blockchain can be used for other applications such as:

Smart Contracts - to automatically payout once a contract has been fulfilled

- to automatically payout once a contract has been fulfilled File Storage - for speeding up file transfer and being safer from corruption

- for speeding up file transfer and being safer from corruption Crowdfunding - to raise venture capital funds. More funds raised with Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) than traditional venture capital

- to raise venture capital funds. More funds raised with Initial Coin Offerings (ICO) than traditional venture capital Proof of Ownership - to show provenance for physical assets, such as a deed or intangibles, such as licenses and secret codes

- to show provenance for physical assets, such as a deed or intangibles, such as licenses and secret codes Digital Identity - to securely identify citizens in rural parts of the world

Despite the tremendous benefits and use cases of the blockchain and ledger system it creates, the adoption is still not widespread. According to a report by Bain, while 80% of executives interviewed say blockchain will significantly affect markets, the majority of them only believe their firms will start implementing it by 2020.

At the same time, some executives are “struggling with business cases and exactly where to apply their efforts,” and this is true to many executives I’ve personally spoken with.

One of the main reason as to why the blockchain adoption will be delayed is simply because of the blockchain knowledge and understanding. To understand and grasp the concept of the blockchain system, you must learn a new mental model of organizations and systems. One that’s built on a new mental model. This mental model will change how you look at systems around you.

Beyond the understanding of the concept behind the distributed network, executives must get a lay of the land. And this is difficult to do as the blockchain industry is changing rapidly with new terms, crypto currency, all the while delivering the short term results required of executives from who they report to.

Meanwhile, to grasp the concept of how blockchain will change the world and our interactions with each other, means to understand and be comfortable with the changing world. This is one area that is met with a lot of resistance from a lot of executives. Especially those key decision makers who are closer to retirement, who don’t wish to “shake the boat” or “change things up” before retiring. But this is exactly what’s needed for the future of the company to survive. It’s not only about adopting it individually, but as a team.

The adoption of blockchain also means certain institutions, such as banks, and certain professions, such as auditors, will get large parts of their roles eliminated. That’s why there is pushback and resistance to change from various organizations.

One senior executive interviewed who represented his firm on a blockchain consortium working group said, “Half of the people in the group are looking for a solution; the other half are there uniquely to obstruct progress.”

This results in less capital being invested in the growth of the blockchain development. The capital required isn’t regarding the ICOs or investments, but rather financial investments in the development and use of the technology. Both in the R&D and the human capital.

Because there is push-back and a delay in responding to the current reality of the world, there’s a slower adoption of policy makers. The delay in understanding it means policy makers are unclear on how to create regulations, laws, and treaties.

As we’ve seen with Uber and AirBnB, the regulatory acceptance of new technologies happens much later, often years behind. Sometimes even impeding the growth of the ecosystem if not understood correctly.

This also comes around to students who are in universities learning about the latest technologies, who are going to be the leaders of tomorrow. Since it’s not widely being learned part of the curriculum, students have had to learn externally by being part of incubators and accelerators.

Don Tapscott believes blockchain is not ready for prime time in all areas. “For certain applications [blockchain is] not there, just like in 1994 the web was slow,” mentions Tapscott. On the other hand “Look what’s happening with ICOs and Venture Capital”.

As Kevin Kelly notes in his book, The Inevitable, when executives were first introduced to the concept of the internet in the 1990s, many didn’t believe it. Executives didn’t think consumers would trust buying or banking online. Executives thought all content would be owned by media companies, as they couldn’t see the disruption that was coming. They simply focused on the short term without playing the long game.

It is now 2017 and the next version of the web is here and it’s here to stay. It’s called Blockchain.