Why busy doesn't equal successful.

"I'm so busy!" I said that just yesterday as I responded to an email on a day I was supposed to be resting.

When you look up busy in the dictionary, you will find it means occupied, having a lot to do.

Busy is one of the currencies of productivity.

Here's the thing though - Busy doesn't always equal productive. It is currency but it is a fluctuating, volatile currency, and as such, its yield can not always be trusted. Unfortunately having grown up in Nigeria, I know a great deal about the challenges of devalued currency.

And busy can be devalued currency.

How many of us, have had seasons where we feel overwhelmed with so much to do, yet we don't get quite the results we desire?

As I said it yesterday, I was convicted to sit down and go through a process that I go through with my executive coaching clients and often the members of my coaching membership group, the Refresh Leadership Circle.

1. Get real:

"I'm so busy" can be great armor, it’s a great way to numb ourselves.

What a lot of us do is that we stay so busy, and so out in front of our life, that the truth of how we’re feeling and what we really need can’t catch up with us. Sometimes being so busy, is our way of trying to out run pain or discomfort or more. Because busy is considered noble. So instead of numbing with other less desirable things, we numb out with work. And we have the added bonus of feeling superior. Like one of the knights of the conference table from the order of the boardroom.

Have an honest moment with your soul. Is this you?

Sometimes being super busy is our way of keeping ourselves in our comfort zone. We spend time reacting and putting out fires so we feel productive and even though we often do produce, it's mostly mediocre, just ok, and as referenced to in the book "The big leap" maybe we are exhibiting an upper limit problem. Maybe we are staying so busy because it keeps us from truly moving to our next level of genius.

2. Get clear:

Are your goals authentic? I often ask this question when people keep setting goals and finding reasons not to meet them. I let the words do their work, powered by silence.

What is really important to you now? What really matters? Think about all the best things we like to partake of. Delicious sauces, fine wine...all distilled flavors. Not diluted but distilled to the essential elements.

What is really important now? What really matters TO YOU? It bears asking again. We get caught up trying to live up to others expectations, ignoring our own true north. When one gets clear, it's easier to keep a clean plate.

You become as effective as my child when I try to put beets or worse quinoa in her plate. "Excuse me sir, thanks but no thanks".

3. Get focused:

Another definition of busy is excessively detailed or decorated. In urban slang, (I've been warned by my kids to stop using it, but in defiance, I continue!) they say "doing too much" or "doing the most".

Is that you? Is your to do list excessively decorated?

The Pareto principle states that 80% of the outcomes you desire will likely come from 20% of your activities. Do you know what your key 20% are? Are those your priority? What would happen if you focused all your energy on that 20%. Would it not stand to reason that you would have better outcomes?

What is your 20%? Maybe it's time to focus on that primarily and outsource the remaining 80% or at least change your priorities a bit.

Busy is weak currency, but strategic inspired action which is what can come from these steps and other processes I work through with my clients is hard currency. It doesn't lose value, it delivers on its promise.

So if you are like I was in that moment yesterday, maybe you need to take a moment to breathe and ponder a few things. It might be just what you need to move from being busy to being productive.