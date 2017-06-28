Why Companies Go Paperless

pexels.com, Dom J

Forty years ago, business thinkers hypothesized about a then-radical idea—the paperless company. In 2017, though, offices still use 1.6 trillion sheets of paper every year. Could the sheets be stacked, the paper would reach nearly to the moon.

But while the pace of change lags behind earlier futurists’ predictions, fully 18% of companies now consider themselves paperless. Many more have gone paper-light.

Why are companies transitioning to digital document management?

Speed up processes

Central American Properties, a booming business covering 7 million square feet of space, needed an efficient way to organize nearly 40 years of documentation. They purchased DocuWare, a cloud-based document management system, and rolled out the new system in January 2017. In the first six months, the company saved four hours of employee time each week on filing alone.

“I have always loved my paper!” said Carrie Buchanan, CFO at Centennial American Properties. “(But) I have been shocked at the time we have saved. We no longer handle the same piece of paper numerous times.”

New processes, however, require employee retraining. Sometimes, old habits die hard. In general, though, companies are finding employees highly receptive to new digital systems that don’t require them to handle the same documents over and over again.

Efficiency and cost savings

Paper-based companies spend about $9 - $11 per employee per day purchasing, printing, copying, processing, distributing, storing and retrieving paper.

When UK-based MullerVisual Communications faced a financial crunch, they turned to a paperless workflow to save employee time and to increase cost controls. The company noticed immediate time and cost savings on data entry and storage.

“When the market recovers, we can again prosper with all the new opportunities that will arise,” said Bart Schultz, the company’s responsible communications administrator. “With the deployment of UNIT4 Multivers PaperLess, administratively that will not be a problem.”

Success wasn’t due to advanced technology alone. It required good cooperation with the implementation partner.

Availability of resources

Document storage and retrieval is a long-standing headache for employees at paper-based companies. When globally networked companies need employees in different locations to view the same document at the same time, paper becomes nearly impossible.

Pezzo Construction, a family-owned masonry firm, generates massive documentation for each project it undertakes. Finding their paper-based resources and making them available to each stakeholder required extensive employee time. The company purchased SmartSearch, a digital document management system.

“Pezzo works on up to 20 projects each year,” Tanya Pestia, Pezzo’s treasurer said. “That adds up to a tremendous amount of paper! By slashing the time required to manage important documents, (SmartSearch) is saving Pezzo tens of thousands of dollars annually, while streamlining our operations and making us more competitive in the marketplace.”

Of course, the sheer number of document management systems and file types makes compatibility a new issue for paperless companies. Technology developers are finding new ways to allow divergent software users to share files despite discrepancies.

Eco-friendly practice

The US pulp and paper industry is the second largest consumer of energy. The average office worker uses 10,000 sheets of paper. How many office workers are there? And what’s the impact? Ten million pages of paper requires 2,500 trees, 56,000 gallons of oil, 450 cubic yards of landfill space, and 595,000 kilowatt of energy.

In 2011 alone, Yale University consumed 211,033 reams of paper. That’s the equivalent of 12,662 trees. And it all had to be stored or dumped after use. That same year, Yale spent $680,000 on copier paper and more than $1.2 million on toner. The school averaged an order of one ream of paper every 2.5 minutes.

As part of its move toward an increasingly sustainable campus, Yale instituted new practices in 2012 that helped go green as well as save green. The Student Employment office adopted an electronic process to replace paper timesheets, saving $100,000. The School of Medicine replaced paper course packets with iPads. The savings? $92,000. And a lot of trees.

When should you make the switch?

“Now is the time for all businesses, regardless of size, to abandon inefficient paper-driven processes,” says Roy Mansfield, Director of Information Technology at TPM. Inc—a leading technology company based in South Carolina dedicated to helping their clients do more and print less. TPM has been one of the companies strongly advocating for the paperless movement.

“In the past two years, we’ve seen a trend toward more SMBs and individual departments going paperless,” continues Mansfield. “Cloud hosted document management is driving the trend by removing two key barriers to entry—one being the upfront cost of licensing, and two being the upfront and ongoing IT infrastructure requirements. Today, most of our paperless office implementations are cloud hosted with ROIs ranging from just 3 to 9 months!”