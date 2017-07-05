Why Complacency is Detrimental to Success! - Pieter van der Westhuizen

Pieter van der Westhuizen

The world is a constantly changing and evolving environment, and by refusing to adapt and change with it, you will not survive. This is true for individuals as well as companies. There are countless examples that can attest to this fact, and probably one of the most used is the story of Kodak. Their complacency as market leader in the film industry blinded them to the potential of the digital camera, a product they themselves invented, and ultimately led to one of the biggest crashes of a giant company the world has seen. Their story should be a warning to all of us, not to become complacent to the point that we look past opportunity.

You can do a quick assessment of your company, or yourself by asking yourself these 5 questions.

1. Have we stayed the same for too long?

When you stay the same for too long, the world will pass you by. Why? Because the world is constantly changing. What used to be exciting and state of the art a couple of years ago, the polaroid cameras for example, have been completely overshadowed by the digital camera. These days we can take 4k video with a camera attached to a remote-controlled helicopter (drone) piloted by a 10-year-old kid. Gone are the days that only professional movie studios could take good quality videos, and if they did not embrace the change and the technology, they too would have become obsolete.

You need to regularly take a snapshot of yourself and your company to see whether you are still relevant, and whether there are any new advances being made in your industry that you need to be aware of.

2. Am I sticking to traditional business?

This ties in with the first question, and strictly sticking to traditional business will kill your business. I have worked in many different companies, and there are always people that are so averse to change that they will throw out every new idea that does not fit in to their current business model. You might hear things like, “we have always done it that way” or “why should we change it, it still works”. By refusing to change something simply because that it is the way you, or the company have always done it or the current method still works, you cut of creativity and the potential to reinvent and improve. This will lead to a dated company, new creative employees will not last in your organisation, and you will lose them to your competitors.

If you want to evolve you need to embrace creativity and change. This will not only lead to a better, future ready company, but also to happier employees, which ties into the next question.

3. Am I promoting a culture of happiness & constant growth in my company?

A recent survey showed that a staggering 65% of employees would forgo a salary increase in exchange for seeing their direct supervisor fired. This means that most of your staff are not performing at their peak. If a person does not feel appreciated and valued within a company, then they are more likely to leave that company. Anywhere from 31% to 79% of employees feel unappreciated at this point within most companies. So, what are you doing to change that. Even though the rough average cost to replace an employee who left your company is anywhere from 16% to more than 200% of that employee’s annual salary, based on the position left vacant. The cost of the damage they did with a negative attitude before leaving is almost impossible to calculate.

Therefore, you need to create a culture that promotes happy employees. A culture that helps them to grow as individuals and as employees, and to align their goals with the goals of the company.

4. Am I stuck in a comfort zone?

Remember that a comfort zone only remains comfortable for a while. It does not take long for the effects of being too comfortable to show itself. Once a large contract comes in, you relax your efforts on marketing and finding new business. You are falling into a comfort zone, because the money is coming in, and you don’t have to do much to look for new opportunities. Once that contract is completed or cancelled for some reason, the turnover immediately falls, leading to downsizing, cutbacks, job losses, and in some cases, bankruptcy. Even though this is a basic business mistake, it stills happens every day.

No matter how many contracts you have, or how many big clients you do business with, always keep looking for new opportunities. Remember that when you start feeling too comfortable, you should start preparing for potential difficulty. It is better to be prepared for difficulty and it doesn’t come, than for it to come and you are not prepared for it.

5. Am I embracing change?

From experience, I can tell you that change is not easy to deal with. It comes when you least expect it or want it. It completely disrupts your life and the way you used to do things just doesn’t cut it anymore. Change, however, is part of life, and the sooner we embrace that the faster we will succeed. Change happens to everyone, and what makes people and companies great is not the actual change that happens, but how we respond to that change. Kodak did not want to embrace the looming change staring them in the face when the digital camera was created, and they paid the price.

Companies like Uber and Air B&B have revolutionized their respective industries, and instead of fighting against them, traditional hotel and taxi companies should embrace them and use them to improve and expand their current business model.

Don’t fear or fight change, embrace it.

By asking yourself these 5 questions you should be able to get an idea of your level of complacency. If you are unsure if you are ready for whatever the world can throw at you, then you need to focus on building yourself and your business to the level that is needed to be ready.

Remember that most companies try to train their management and then expect management to change the employees. This ultimately fails due to the view most employees hold of their bosses (see question 3 again). People only give their best for those people they like and respect.

Other companies try by training the employees, but the management do not undergo the same training and this can lead to some managers blocking the employee creativity (see question 2 & 5 again).

If you want to achieve true sustainable success, then you need to constantly grow your management and employees together. Focus on building relationships of respect within your company where people value each other and build each other.