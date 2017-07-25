Why Corporate Innovation is Harder Now

I was at Stanford in the Graduate School of Business and was interviewed by Peter Gardner of StartGrid for his On The Road podcast. I shared my current thinking about innovation in companies and government agencies.
It’s worth a listen.
BTW, it seems every podcast has a trick last question. This one was, “if I was on a road trip what’s the destination and what’s playing on the radio?”
Listen to the entire interview here:
Or just parts of the interview:
15:06 Companies can only do things that are legal, while startups can do anything
17:41 Innovation Theater
24:25 Innovation Outposts
Read more Steve Blank posts at www.steveblank.com.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS