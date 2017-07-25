Steve Blank, Contributor Retired serial entrepreneur, author, educator and creator of the Lean Startup movement.

Why Corporate Innovation is Harder Now

07/25/2017 10:55 am ET

I was at Stanford in the Graduate School of Business and was interviewed by Peter Gardner of StartGrid for his On The Road podcast. I shared my current thinking about innovation in companies and government agencies.

It’s worth a listen.

BTW, it seems every podcast has a trick last question. This one was, “if I was on a road trip what’s the destination and what’s playing on the radio?”

Listen to the entire interview here:

Or just parts of the interview:

01:59     What drew me to entrepreneurship

03:43     What motivates me about innovation today

05:25     Entrepreneurship in the 20th century

06:30     The difference between large companies and startups

07:13     The Lean Startup Lightbulb moment

07:44     An MBA meant Master of Business Administration

08:18     Agile Development and Lean – Eric Ries

09:05     Business Model Canvas – Alexander Osterwalder

12:32     Innovation in Large Companies in the 20th Century

13:05     Startup Capital at Scale threatens large Companies

13:58     Startups operate with alacrity, agility and at times a death wish

15:06     Companies can only do things that are legal, while startups can do anything

16:00     Corporate defcon level – the wartime footing level

17:41     Innovation Theater

18:23     Did you move the top or bottom line?

19:50     Two types of 21st century corporations

20:55     Hedge funds and dual-class stock

22:28     Innovation pipeline not silos

24:25     Innovation Outposts

26:32     Why Innovators Leave Companies

27:30     We can’t afford to have our government go out of business

28:54    Why I turn on the Beach Boys

Read more Steve Blank posts at www.steveblank.com.

