Why Cruise Ships Are Beginning To Attract Passengers Under The Age Of 45

Why Cruises Are Attracting Passengers Under the Age of 45

It is estimated that a record-breaking 25.3-million people will take cruises in 2017. This number constitutes an increase from the 2016 passenger count and continues a multi-year trend.

However, not only are more people jumping on board cruise ships, but the demographic is also younger than ever. A form of vacation that was stereotypically for your grandmother is experiencing immense popularity among individuals under the age of 45. Of course, cruise companies couldn’t be more pleased. The interest of younger travelers makes for business longevity, as these passengers could become frequent and even lifelong cruise passengers.

Why is cruising experiencing this renaissance with younger passengers?

Turmoil for Land-Based Vacation Spots

In part, the popularity of cruises has nothing to do with what happens on board. Rather, vacationers are turning to cruise ships to avoid what is happening on land. There is a perception that previously stable destinations in Europe and Mexico are no longer ideal places to vacation. Factors such as the migrant crisis in Europe, strategic terror attacks, and increased violence in Mexico are driving passengers aboard cruise ships.

In particular, families are turning to cruise ships as the perceived “safer” option. When it comes to traveling with young children or teenagers, setting off on a cruise seems like a more manageable experience, given the uncertainties in popular all-inclusive destinations such as Egypt, Mexico, and even the South of France.

Building Dream Boats for Lower Budgets

Additionally, most middle-class families and young couples find that dream vacations to remote islands and far-off destinations lie outside their budgets. It costs a mint to stay at a resort in Fiji or St. Thomas, but going aboard a cruise ship is more economical. Cruise ships have capitalized on this price advantages, making certain that new ships offer upscale amenities for a lower budget.

In this regard, passengers under the age of 45 can see going on a cruise as a win for everyone. Families are able to afford a world-class experience--such as access to four pools, fine dining, and even nightclubs--without paying an exorbitant price. The idea that cruises offer more than most people felt they could afford is driving many younger passengers to get onboard with the idea of a cruise vacation.

More Millennials Embarking

In particular, 2017 has seen a spike in the number of millennial passengers who choose a cruise vacation. Not only has this accounted for the average age of cruise passengers falling significantly, but it has also helped 2017 become the biggest year for cruise companies ever. So why are millennials coming aboard?

It seems that first and foremost, these millennial passengers are following their stomachs to cruise ships around the world. Cruise ships offer a unique experience when it comes to dining and cuisine options, which seems to be a hit with both millennial and generation-X passengers.

As well, these younger cruisers place a premium on experiential vacations. This means there is less interest in a land-based or all-inclusive option that may offer only sitting on the sand. Instead, millennials seek adventure, and cruises with their multitude of onshore excursions and ship-based programming can provide it.

Unsurprisingly, as this age demographic begins to enjoy more financial capacity and desire to choose cruise vacations, cruise lines are making changes to attract this new revenue.

Opening Up the Asian Market

There is every indication that cruising will become only more popular in upcoming years, and cruise companies are preparing to meet an increased demand. New ships from the major cruise lines, such as Royal Caribbean and luxury brand Ritz Carlton, are diversifying their offerings within the cruise market. Other cruise lines are making plans to renovate and update their current ships to capture these younger cruise clients.