Why Desalination Will Not Be the Solution to Our Water Shortages

The world doesn’t have a shortage of water; it has a shortage of cheap water. And the cost of desalination has a physics limit: it will always take 1 kWh or more of energy to desalinate a cubic meter of seawater.

Let me explain that key physics point. It is based on the Second Law of Thermodynamics, a fundamental law of physics. Desalination decreases the entropy of the water and salt (by separating them, that is, by making them less disordered). Any process that does that must be accompanied by an entropy increase elsewhere. From that we can show that energy must be “expended”, that is, turned from a useful organized form (such as electricity) into a less useful disorganized higher-entropy form (such as heat). The calculation shows that the energy needed is (roughly):

1 kilowatt-hour to desalinate 1 cubic meter of seawater

1 Megawatt-hour to desalinate 1 acre-foot of seawater

1 Megawatt-hour to desalinate 1 hectare-cm of seawater

(I rounded the numbers to make them easier to remember.)

In the US, the cost of electricity is about 15¢ per kWh retail, 5¢ wholesale. Farmers in California can currently buy fresh water at $4 per acre foot, if they are near the aqueduct. Putting this into a list, we get the costs of fresh water today for an acre-foot of fresh water in California:

$4 (river water from aqueduct)

$50 (desalinated water, physics limit, wholesale electricity, not yet achieved)

$150 (desalinated water, at physics limit, retail electricity, not yet achieved)

$1100 (desalinated water at Santa Barbara California, using best desalination technology available when it was built in the 1980s)

Desalinated water is cheaper than bottled water, but 275x more expensive than currently available farm water in the central valley of California. It is affordable if you need water to drink and to take showers, but not if you are using it for agriculture in a world market. Santa Barbara installed their desalination plant during a severe drought (see link: Meyer Desalination Plant). The drought ended in the late 1980s, so they turned it off (the water was too expensive), and they have not operated it since. But they will use it if a severe drought returns.

The high costs and the physics limit make it look as if desalination will never be cheap enough for agriculture. But there is a potential loophole: there are cheaper forms of energy than electricity. If you have big ponds of saltwater, you can use solar heating directly. The cost of this approach is not clear, but there are regions in the Middle East where it is being tried with brackish water. They have substituted the cost of maintaining large salt-water pools for the cost of electricity, and it isn’t clear if it can truly be done cheaply enough. Salt water pools have their own problems, including their size, the corrosive power of salt water, and the growth of algae and other plants in the pools.