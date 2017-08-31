Why Do Teachers Go Into Teaching?

Answer by Bronwyn Harris, Fire-tested teacher, wrote a book about it: bronwynharrisauthor.com, on Quora:

This is an excellent question and one that most of us ask ourselves every day. I’m going to speak from the perspective of an elementary school teacher, because that is what I know.

There are a number of reasons why teachers go into teaching.

1/ They like kids. This is a fairly common and not very sustainable reason for becoming a teacher. Someone who has grown up as the oldest cousin or babysitting neighbor kids will probably develop skills around how to relate to children, wrangle kids, solve conflicts and generally keep the children entertained. These skills are all valuable and often lead to jobs as camp counselors and tutors at after-school programs. For many, the next logical step is teaching. Many of these skills do transfer to teaching, but they aren’t complete.

To be an effective teacher, you need to also understand cognitive processes at different stages of child development; have a broad understanding of history, science, and art topics; and have an ability to teach the building blocks of math and language arts. You need to know how to differentiate instruction (teach the fastest and slowest students at the same time), work with IEPs (individual education plans) for students with learning differences, and do all that while working under district politics and preparing for standardized testing.

So, unfortunately, many of the teachers who go into the field because they “like kids” burn out quickly or are ineffective. Those who embrace the learning and growing that they need to do in order to move from working with kids to teaching kids can become phenomenal teachers who really enjoy the profession.

2/ They want to make a difference. This is another idealistic position that requires a lot of personal growth on the part of the teacher. I love teachers who want to make a difference, because we need that. The issue is, again, that teaching is not something that is easy and not something that should be an entry-level job.

Many of the programs that people who make a difference go into, like Teach for America[1], have really good intentions but do not remotely prepare teachers for what a classroom is really like.

For example, Teach for America provides five weeks of training for teachers who are then often put in schools that are low-income and under-resourced. This leads to a high turnover, because idealism is not substitute for competence. Competence comes from learning and experience, and a high turnover is never good for students, especially those who tend to be under-served.

3/ They are interested in the process of learning. Learning is absolutely fascinating, and I think it’s the most fascinating at the elementary school level, though I’m probably biased. As a teacher, you get to watch kids move between concrete and abstract thinking, question things they've been told, come up with new theories, and so much more. It is an enormous privilege to be present for these moments.

4/ Because they were told that women become teachers. I know many women who never thought about teaching but were asked many times if they were going to go into teaching. It’s still a very female-dominated profession (About 82% of American teachers are female) and this leads to women who are good in school being expected to go into teaching, because women are “supposed to be” maternal. It’s also a major reason why teachers are underpaid.[2]

5/ For the money. Just kidding! Where else can you find such an underpaid, under-respected profession that you have to get an advanced degree for? It’s ridiculous.

For me personally, it was a combination of all of these (except number 5, of course). I do absolutely love teaching kids. I also love my relationships with them and seeing the light bulb go on. Turns out I was really good at it as well, and willing to do the hard work! But I do think another part of it was #4, conforming to the female stereotype. If I were a man, I’m not sure I would have settled for such low pay. Ultimately, I burned out — not because of the kids, but because of the administration and the political climate. I did write a book about my experiences teaching in the most violent part of Oakland, though.

