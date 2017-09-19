It should be clear by now to all that President Donald Trump’s original reaction to the violence in Charlottesville was his his true feeling about the perpetrators of violence and what they stand for. And his performance at the hastily arranged press conference at the White House on Monday, August 14th, where he recited with barely disguised discomfort, if not disdain, the script that had been shoved before him by his staff, acting as our surrogates, calling out “white supremacy”, “KKK”, “neo-Nazis”, and “racism is evil”, happened only because the rest of us insisted that he must and in exactly those terms call out those crucial members of his base. And now with his Arizona rally where he insisted that his initial reaction was right, it is time to ask why we demanded that he did what he did at that press conference. For, at that conference, he was literally responding to our insistence that he lie to us.

Why do we ask to be lied to? Why do we insist on hollow rituals when all they do is further reinforce our cynicism about our institutions and our public life and diminish the dignity we attach to the highest office in our land: the presidency?

If anyone seriously thought that Donald Trump believed any of what he had said at that Monday press conference, subsequent pronouncements from him have clearly demonstrated otherwise. I did not. I would like to think that I was not alone. It had taken him two days of badgering by almost everyone after his initial response to the violence in Charlottesville, the unwarranted death of Heather Heyer, and the maiming of eighteen others, to consider blaming those who were directly responsible for that tragedy. If his statement had come from a rethinking of his initial position, he ought to have admitted making a mistake and apologizing for getting it wrong the first time. Nothing of the sort happened. This is why I am convinced that his was a crass response to pressure from, ironically, “many sides”.

If I am right, it is fair to say that in making his statement, the president lied. That the president lied is not what is important on this occasion. It is that he responded to our goading him to lie to us.

Nothing in this president’s short political career and his life prior to it tells us that he is anything but a well-rounded bigot: against blacks and Hispanics; against women; against Muslims; and against Jews. He ran on an openly bigoted platform and nothing he has said or done since taking office suggests that he has had any change of heart. On the contrary, his silence on the mosque bombing in Minnesota and his failure to reference Heather Heyer in his first response to Charlottesville merely emphasize his commitments. Finally, when you have one of the official leaders of the alt-right movement, Steve Bannon, as a principal counselor to the president, we should not pretend that the presidency has not been shrunk to fit the moral size of this president.

As a people, we are alarmed that the presidency is becoming one with its present, temporary occupant. It is why that even when we are not sure that the president himself believes it, we insist that the presidency itself step up and demonstrate moral leadership. In other words, we acknowledge the moral cretinism of Donald Trump but we do not want the presidency to become synonymous with the moral cretin who holds the office momentarily.

Still, as much as I sympathize with the desire to keep the office separate from its momentary holder, it may already be too late to save the American presidency.

For eight years while Barack Obama held the office, the Republican Party, its foot soldiers in the Tea Party movement, and the same right-wing bigots under attack now in the aftermath of Charlottesville all thought absolutely nothing of rubbishing the presidency because of their intense hatred of its then officeholder. They then entrusted the office to a clearly unfit holder, Donald Trump. Why do we think that a small mind would not remake the office to fit him?

When we demanded that the presidency disown part of the president’s constituency, we essentially asked our president to abandon some of his cherished supporters and distance himself from his own preferences. Yes, he obliged us, but then he had to do so by lying to us.