Why Do We Hold Back On What We Know We Should Be Doing

Ask Anita* Tips to Stop Procrastinating.

By Anita Heidema

Right now I am writing you this blog looking at a gorgeous castle in Colorno, Italy here I am working. I am planning some of my videos from here for the next few Ask Anita* so you can see. It hasn’t always been like this. I have had many major challenges and offsets that I have learned from and know of experience you create your life. I have had to change my mindset and strategies to create my rich life on my terms.

I know what hardship can be. I know that life is sometimes not fair. I write you this and started teaching others because I truly believe you can create your life and it all starts here Rich Life & Business free program that gets you out of a funk and stops you from procrastinating.

Procrastination is one of the biggest killers to our success. When I say success it is that success that is our own and on our terms. Why do we procrastinate?

Well, many times we do because of fear. Fear of failure and fear of success. It is pretty simple. We all have the same 24 hours in a day and the fearless ones are the ones that truly succeed. They take the time to find what they truly want and what success is to them and then focus and plan to take the steps to get there. They make a pact with themselves that they will do it. Nothing will stop them!! No lack of knowledge will stop them! No lack of time with stop them! Nobody will stop them! No fears of past or future will get in their way! They become what they want with Action and Attraction of what they want.

September and January are times for new beginnings and now is your time to plan and execute. Here are some tips to make it happen.

Plan….. I suggest my template in my Rich Life & Business free program that gets you planning and goal setting your future. Do what works for you and plan where you see yourself a year from now and what you will do to get there. What is important to you? Top values you have? Focus…. Set a timeline for what you want and the steps to get there. What do you need to learn? Who will you use as a mentor? What do you need to do? Accountability? Resilience? I coach my clients all the time to stay focused with a proper mindset and strategies. Find what works for you. Most of my clients will do a day session with me for laser focus and then follow up to make sure they stay on track. Balance… To live a rich life on your terms it needs to be balanced. Make sure you add time in for each area of your life that is important to you. Don't forget to add time for things you enjoy for you. You won't be happy if you don't set time aside for what important.

I hope this Ask Anita* has helped you a bit to move forward with your goals and stop procrastinating.

To Your Success, Happiness & Ah-Ha Moments,