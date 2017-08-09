Why Do You meQ? Users Share Their Stories

By Elior Moskowitz

Here at meQ HQ, we’ve been collecting your stories over the past year—every time you’ve emailed us to say thanks, called to let us know what you think, or pinged us on Facebook, we’ve saved and shared those stories with our team. In this week’s Cup of Calm, we’re sharing our community’s uplifting personal victories with you: Check out how meQuilibrium has helped you change your life, overcome challenges, deal more adeptly with stress, gain some peace of mind, and even manage work/life balance a little better.

Here are six stories from meQ’ers around the globe that inspired our team—we hope they inspire you, too.

Liz F. has taken back control. “What meQ has done is create a logic behind stress. I feel that I now have more control over stressors in my life, whereas before I didn’t even understand why I was feeling stressed. If you can identify the cause, you can understand it; either deal with it head-on or dismiss it. Now that I have the ability to cope with the stress, I don’t feel like I’m losing control over my emotions, which makes me feel more resilient.”

Tara K. prioritizes herself more. “Because of meQuilibrium, when I feel myself going from zero to 100, I stop myself and think about what’s really going on. For example, when I feel like someone is challenging me, I am more apt to ask myself, ‘Is this really about me? Or is this person putting their own problems on me?’ And then I take a deep breath and try to control my reaction. I spend too much time and energy worrying what others think about me. I tended to get tied up in this, but now, when a thought isn’t serving me, I’m able to question it. meQuilibrium has encouraged me to turn my focus inward and pay attention to myself.”

Valerie M. sees her stress from a different perspective. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how much meQuilibrium has helped me. I’ll be honest—I wasn’t sure what to expect. But the program has helped me put my stress in a different perspective. It’s made me realize that the burden did not have to be as heavy as I first thought. I love the can-do, immediate instructions on how to relieve stress or handle issues in a different manner. I love that it fits my schedule, so that my meQ time doesn’t interfere with my workload. meQuilibrium is interesting, and more importantly, it just works!”

Noreen D. keeps work/life balance in check. “I would say that my biggest source of stress is managing work/life balance. meQ has helped me keep this in check when I start to feel overwhelmed. As a result I’ve started to take my own health into consideration more. meQ also helps me be reflective and mindful about the way I live my life and it’s awesome to see how I’ve changed based on the work I’ve put in.”

Steve B. stresses less and engages more. “meQ has helped me check in with myself more often. I feel more able to anticipate stress. I even have less road rage! Now that I know my stressors, I know what to expect, and I can prepare to not let them stress me out. I have been cutting the stressors out of my life as I identify them, and I am able to recognize habits and attitudes that are not serving my wellbeing. If I stress less, I can engage more.”

Mark W. sleeps through the night. “At first I thought meQuilibrium was too ‘New Age.’ But then I tried some of its suggestions because I was having trouble staying asleep at night due to work and life stress. The result: I started sleeping through the night, and when I do wake up, I’m able to implement meQ’s tips to go right back to sleep. Thank you for making it possible for me to sleep through the night again!”

A big thank you to you, our users, for sharing your stories. The journey may be ongoing but the results are yours to keep for a lifetime.

Have a resilience story to tell? We would love to hear from you! If you’d like to share your meQ experiences with us, please do not hesitate to reach out to editor@meQuilibrium.com.