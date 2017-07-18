Why Does Behavior Change Company Culture?

There’s been a lot of talk about company culture recently. Employers want to be seen as a Google or Apple in their industry and contrary to the past few years - definitely not an Uber. Although, despite all the conversation and thousands of articles on the topic, as a group we seem undecided on what company culture really means and uncertain about how it develops. - even more so about how to change it.

While I’m not claiming to have the master plan for changing your company culture, there is one thing I can say with certainty: Behavior changes company culture.

So many of the guides and articles about changing your organizational culture consist of making lists upon lists of goals, values and specific procedures to be handed down to employees. While it’s good to quantify what you want your company culture to reflect, actually enacting that change is so much simpler, and yet harder in a way, than making the “X Company’s Guide to Reflecting our Culture.”

Let’s back up for a moment and examine what company culture means. The dictionary(roughly) defines culture as a set of beliefs, attitudes and (most importantly) behaviors shared by a group of people. Your organizational culture isn’t defined by a list of goals and values - it grows independent of conscious action based solely on the way your team learns to interact with one another and the public. - and in that order.

As anyone in a leadership position can tell you (whether or not they will), candidates with a similar upbringing or similar values - who conduct themselves the same way as the interviewer tend to win out over more experienced or qualified candidates. It’s a trend that’s easiest to recognize in startups. The founder fills their executive team with like-minded individuals who hire their team in a similar fashion.

And the company’s culture is formed. Not by any strategy or action plan, but by the leadership attracting (both intentionally and unintentionally) people who behave similarly and reinforce those behaviors within the organization. For anyone hoping to change their company culture - the first step is to change the way you behave and interact with your coworkers.

To illustrate my point, let’s imagine a company wants to become more innovative. Virtually every new startup wants to be innovative and disruptive, and their established counterparts want to find ways to remain innovative or rekindle the creative spark - so they don’t get disrupted.

While it’s easy to say “let’s go innovate,” it won’t matter if your team doesn’t behave in a way that fosters creativity. It starts with changing the way you measure success. Yes, quarterly earnings and annual return are important, but truly innovative companies like Tesla and Google drive change because they’re willing to fail big and try again.

Innovative companies embrace and even celebrate failure. Instead of focusing solely on ROI, they focus on what they’ve learned from each mistake and encourage their employees to take risks. Like Thomas Edison said, "I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work."

My point is, if you want to be innovative you need to behave in a way that fosters creativity. If you want to improve customer relations you need to get to know your customers. If you want to create a fun work environment you need to take an interest in and build a friendship with your coworkers. And if - I think you get it.