Why Does Facebook Deem ‘Vagina’ and ‘Penis’ as Profanities?

I spend my working life trying to convince parents, caregivers and teachers to use the correct anatomical terms for a child’s genitals (see the reason why in this blog: 8 Reasons NOT To Call Your Child’s Genitals ‘Pet’ Names); and yet when a ‘liker’ on any of my Facebook posts uses the terms ‘vagina’ or ‘penis’ it becomes a ‘hidden’ post and I, as the administrator, must choose to ‘unhide’ it!

I only discovered this recently when I noticed the phenomena on a Facebook post I had shared. I was curious, and then spent the next five minutes ‘unhiding’ people’s comments because they contained the words ‘vagina’ or ‘penis’. So then I asked my ‘likers’ to write other terms such as vulva, testicles, scrotum, anus, buttocks, nipples and clitoris onto the post. And guess what? They were NOT hidden. That is because they are the correct anatomical terms, Facebook!

I then took a look at my ‘profanity settings’ on Facebook and found I had ticked ‘strong’ filtering. Okay, so I changed the setting to ‘none’ and guess what? My likers could now write ‘penis’ and ‘vagina’ without their posts being hidden.

However, my point is this — why does Facebook (or anybody for that matter) deem ‘vagina’ and ‘penis’ as profanities in the first place? They are the correct anatomical terms just as vulva, testicles, scrotum, anus, buttocks, nipples and clitoris are. I am writing this post because I feel like I am banging my head up against a metaphorical brick wall.

Facebook! I have a message for you: ‘penis’ and ‘vagina’ are the correct anatomical terms. When my profanity settings were on ‘strong’ you did not hide such words as ‘pussy’, ‘foo, foo’, ‘winky; ‘wee-wee’, ‘cookie’ or ‘hooha’ so WHY oh WHY do you hide ‘vagina’ and ‘penis’ from my posts, and WHY oh WHY do you consider them as profanities in the first place?