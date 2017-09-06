Why Don't Neo-Nazis Don't March In Black Neighborhoods?

"When you and I think about it, when we burrow into our souls, we both know that, at its core, social entrepreneurship is a love affair. Our life partner is justice." — Jonathan C. Lewis

Why Hide Under The Desk?

"If the table is so safe, why don't they build the school like that?"

I was in the second-grade at Ashwood Elementary in Ashwood, Virginia. A town about which the phrase, "blink and you'll miss it' was coined. We had just finished a ‘duck-and-cover-or-kiss-your-ass-goodbye' drill. The kind of exercises made popular in the 1950s and 1960s. You've seen black-and-white footage of it.

That day was the first day I got into trouble because of my curiosity and unwillingness to ‘go along to get along.' I had a legitimate question and was sent to the principal's office for asking.

If a social justice activist has to have a salmon-personality, that was the day mine spawned. A willingness to swim upstream, go against the flow, and whatever other metaphors you can think of is essential.

March To School Board Office

I continued my contrary ways. I was in the 8th grade when our principal was fired — unjustly. About 200 of us, half of the student body, walked out and ‘marched' two miles to the school board office.

When we arrived, we stood around, talked and walked back to the school. We didn't have a plan for what to do when we got to the board's office.

Yeah. It was embarrassing. While people at Berkeley were throwing tear gas and individuals at Kent State were getting killed, we stood around like a bunch of homeless people waiting on Terry's Table to come with a sandwich and banana.

And it was all broadcast in living color on WDBJ-TV out of Roanoke, Virginia.

Trump Supporters Are Racist or Ignorant — Often Both

Face it. There are no other choices. If a person believes that Trump shares their point of view, then that person is racist.

If they don't believe Trump shares their perspective, then they are ignorant as they support someone with whom they disagree.

Trump has worked to systematically tear apart everything thing his predecessors worked to put in place. Worse, Trump's actions have not been based on any semblance of ideology. He appears motivated to undo anything that Obama accomplished. Trump would order The White House painted in pinstripes if Obama had ordered it painted paisley.

I'm 61-years-old now, and the threads of social justice have been lying loose and unimpeded like the tassels on a worn Persian carpet.

As if twisted together by the unseen hand of a Master Weaver, those threads are coming together. My life and work would have been more efficient if they had found each other years ago, but I'm old enough to know things happen when they're meant to materialize.

Life is like a roll of toilet paper. The closer to the end you get, the faster it goes and opportunities slip by. Sometimes you cross paths with a person who makes you wish you could live a long time, spend time with them and absorb their wisdom, knowledge, and experience. An individual who has forgotten more about things than others will ever know.

For me, that person crossed my desk a few days ago. Jonathan C. Lewis, author of "The Unfinished Social Entrepreneur," has been to the rodeo of social justice more times than I can count. His book goes beyond the standard bland-oatmeal mishmash of "How do be an activist" and dives deep into the underwater cave of "how" to be an activist.

Sally Osberg, President, and CEO of Skoll Foundation, nailed it when she wrote, "Read this book to rekindle our passion, re-right your compass, and restore your belief in what human beings can achieve. Read this book to renew your soul."

Sections of solid reasoning have poured into the digital pages of this book, and it will become a must read for anyone who feels the threats of activism loosening around them.

Once a person has read the book, they're ready to kick injustice in the ass and tackle unfinished work and help change the world for the better. The reader will learn being compassionate isn't enough. A person must act.

"Why Don't Neo-Nazis Don't March In Black Neighborhoods?" I'd like to come up with some profound and witty line like Mr. Lewis, but all I have is this. Neo-Nazis, skinheads, racists, nationalists or white supremacists — whatever you want to call them — are the natural result when brothers and sisters marry. Their bluster is in direct, inverse proportion to their intellect.