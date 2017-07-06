Why Don't You Get A Job?

Over the years, I've had many different kinds of jobs. During the summer between sophomore and junior year, I was forced to be a maintenance man for my father's company. It was usually just me and a whole bunch of rough and gruff men. In the bathroom, there were stacks of Playboy magazines. I remember opening the magazines up to look at the guys fucking the girls. This is how I was introduced to porn. Yet I still don't quite understand the appeal of the bosom on a woman. Yeah, nothing going on down there. I'm definitely gay.

The second job I had was working at Starbucks or what like to affectionately call it, Starsucks. Naturally, being in the thick of my addiction; I would show up to work hung-over. Then, I would show up to work with a little hair of the dog. Finally culminating in coming to work stoned. A friend and I would often close up and while she rolled a joint, I would make us Strawberry Daquiri's in the frappucino machines while my friend rolled us a joint hidden in the corner where none of the security camera's could see. Starsucks is where I learned how to work on the job stoned or drunk (thinking not a single person could tell--obviously, they could). But if you fucked with my high, I would decaf you. If you were a little bigger, I would give you skim milk. If you were skinny, I gave you whole milk. I wouldn't mess with the soy people or the pregnant people; I'm no killer. Just a bitter barista.

I have to admit something now. I have never watched RuPaul's Drag Race because I used to film drag queen's shows while I was attending Brooklyn College. This type of environment did not help my drinking. It also didn't really help my video reel because of my drinking. Having two years of sobriety now, I have a sort of PTSD around drag queens. And when you think about it, they're just non-genderconforming in scary clown make-up. Going out six and partying for six nights a week got in the way of me attempting to work an internship. This is one of my greatest regrets as it's been harder to try and find a job within my degree of study: television and radio.

Next, I worked at a fashion photography studio. At first, I was a glorified janitor. I would come into the studio in the evenings where I would clean the studios and collect dishes. My co-worker and I would reset the studio for the following day's work. Eventually, I grew tired of that job, so I asked if I could get a promotion and I was then a runner for the company. This involved me traveling across town with camera equipment, garments, and a plethora of other missions. The most demanding were going to Starbucks everyday to pick up over 50 drinks to those on set. Towards the end of my time there, I knew most of the crew's drinks by heart.

The following job I had was a front desk position at a medical spa. I should have known there was a red flag from the moment of my interview with my boss. We went to the bar around the corner to have a glass of wine while he interviewed me and then we went back to the spa where he did a laser hair removal on a patient. My addiction, my disease screamed in my head that I found the right job. My boss had me performing skin tightening treatments on patients after going through no official training. He would come into the office sometimes and just cry to me about his ex-husband who passed away five years previously even though he currently had a boyfriend. One night, he let a guy into the spa from a bar around the corner to perform a treatment on him when the guy turned on my boss and tried to strangle him with a towel and stab him with a syringe. He started bringing tall boy Bud Lights to work with him and then go perform treatments on patients. While he was in the other room, I would call the doctor who we were affiliated with to let him know what was going on and he told me to pour out the beer. As someone who had been struggling with their own recovery, it was very strange to pour beer down the drain. What a waste. Once I got out of that environment, my whole being got a little lighter.

Finally, I worked at Think Coffee. Along with Starbucks (Starsucks), I came up with my own little moniker for Think (Stink Coffee). This was my sober job. I counted 90 days twice while working there. I was frightened of the people because I didn't have a substance as my liquid courage. I even received a Yelp review about always having a sour look my face. I'm sorry I can't help it if I have resting bitch face. After about a year there though, I felt like my soul was dying and that I was going to be stuck there forever. One day, after working there for a year and a half, I was running out of my mental health medications and had to make a last minute doctor's appointment. They told me it was my responsibility to find someone to cover my shift. After calling around to different stores and asking several co-workers, no one would take my shift. I was stuck between a rock and a hard place. I could go and get my medication that helps me stay functioning, or I work at this soul sucking job and run out of my meds and turn into a crazy person. So I went to the doctor. I had to take self-care. Later that day, I received an email stating that employment with Think was over.

An unemployed year later, I have been actively searching for a job. I actually asked Think if I could come back and work there but "policy" indicates that once your employment has been terminated, you cannot work for them again. This doesn't seem quite fair because I was let go over a medical condition initially. But I'm not crying about it, it just shows more about them as a company than any resting bitch face I might have.