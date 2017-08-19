Why Entrepreneurs Should Get Involved

What could possess a busy entrepreneur to take hours out of his already-packed schedule to donate precious time to local charities?

According to Zeb Welborn, founder of Chino Hills, CA-based Welborn Social Media, the answer is simple: Not only is it the right thing to do, but it also pays off in business growth and connections.

“When I started in business, I didn’t know anyone; I didn’t know what I was doing,” he recalls. He went in search of a central community of business owners and came across the local Chamber of Commerce. It wasn’t long before he became more deeply involved.

Now, about five years later, in addition to serving on the board of that same Chamber of Commerce, he’s also president of the Chino Rotary Club and founder of the Southern California Charity Golf Classic.

While it’s not always easy to balance business ownership with a young family and his various community commitments, Welborn makes it work. What helps is knowing the hours he invests working on a charity golf event or softball tournament come return to him the form of deeper connections with other local business owners — and sometimes even new clients.

Here are four tips to turn your volunteer work into business-building efforts:

1. Don’t go into it looking for customers or clients. No one wants to be the guy or gal who shows up at a volunteer event and treats it as a personal lead generation get-together, handing out business cards left and right.

Welborn recalls a quote he heard from blogging and new media expert Chris Brogan: “When I think of ways to make money, I fail. When I think of ways to be of service to others, I make money.” Start with service and connection; the money will come.

2. Give it time. Welborn recalls the first Chamber of Commerce meeting he attended. He showed up late because he’d gotten the address wrong. There was a small group gathered in a circle when he walked in, and he stood in the corner while the others chatted away. After 15 minutes he gave up and headed out.

But he chose to give it another chance, and at the next meeting, he connected with one person — and that made all the difference.

If the first event you attend doesn’t knock your socks off, give it one more chance. If it still doesn’t seem like it’s the right fit, try another group... but keep reaching out. “It’s just like anything else,” Welborn says. “You go and make yourself involved.”

3. Focus your efforts. There are a lot of worthy charities, non-profits, and community organizations out there. It can be easy to give a little here and a little there and never really go all-in with any one group. But if your goal is to make deeper relationships, you’ll need to invest your time wisely and not pingpong from group to group and cause to cause.

Think about what topics move you, and then also think about where your target market might be. Then look for an overlap between those two.

4. Look beyond the deal. Volunteer and charity work isn’t a quid-pro-quo when it comes to payoff in your business. Welborn says his business has benefited from his community work in a number of ways, including connecting with local leaders and influential people in the community, and because it’s resulted in his getting a reputation for being someone who gets things done.

But the benefit to his business has gone way beyond the local community. He recalls talking with a prospective client located several hundred miles away. Welborn had been one of several potential agencies the client was considering. “He told me he hired me because of my work in the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary,” Welborn recalls. In other words, Welborn’s willingness to donate his time and talents to the community signaled something about his character and work ethic, and that impressed this business owner.