Why Everyone Needs to Know Jenny DuFresne

When you hear her voice, you know you're speaking to someone that has mastered peace. Very soft in her approach, but bold in what she believes in. From one conversation you know that you are dealing with a woman who has discovered her purpose and now is on a mission to help all women do the same. It is her mandate. The person that I am speaking of is the profound Jenny DuFresne.

Jenny is the girlfriend that tells you the hardcore truth. She does not sugar coat anything. What she believes, is what she believes. Jenny is in hot pursuit to teach women how to do what they love. And to do it stress-free. "Stress can literally kill you. There is a way that you can enjoy life, have everything you want out of life, and not let the things and pressures of life overwhelm you. I had an experience that could've literally taken me out of here. I was doing so much. Because of that experience, I then made up in my mind that I would live from a space of peace, says Jenny." That is why

Jenny penned the bestselling book From Empty to Overflow: 5 Radical Actions Women Leaders Use to Rejuvenate, Grow Profits, and Inspire People. In the book, Jenny explores the five glorifications that keep women leaders exhausted, depleted, and stressed out. She layouts out five radical actions women leaders use to create happy, harmonious, joyful lives. The book is available at www.FromEmptytoOverflow.com.

I recommend Jenny DuFresne to any woman who feels like she is losing her grip. She's definitely the woman for the job!

Connect with Jenny on the following social media sites:

www.Facebook.com/LeaderSummit

www.LinkedIn.com/in/jennydufresne/

Short Bio:

Jenny DuFresne is the Founder of the Woman Leader Summit www.WomanLeaderSummit.com. The Summit’s mission is to guide women leaders create a personal leadership model where self-care is a non-negotiable component of personal and professional success.

Her leadership foundation, built during 10-years of service in the United States Marine Corps, is a powerful compass for women leaders. As a Marine, she learned the importance of integrity, taking care of people, and leading by example. A trailblazing entrepreneur and leader, Jenny is recognized for founding and leading the only all-male public charter elementary school in Washington, DC, and the only all-male early childhood program in the Nation. A versatile leader, Jenny has served in the federal government, commercial, and nonprofit sectors. Her entrepreneurial leadership experience gives her unique insight into the demands and needs faced by women in diverse leadership roles. Jenny holds degrees from Harvard University and George Mason University.