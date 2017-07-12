Why Everyone Needs to Know Jenny DuFresne

When you hear her voice, you know you’re speaking to someone that has mastered peace. Very soft in her approach, but bold in what she believes in. From one conversation you know that you are dealing with a woman who has discovered her purpose, and now is on a mission to help all women do the same. It is her mandate. The person that I am speaking of is the profound Jenny DuFresne.

Jenny is the girlfriend that tells you the hardcore truth. She does not sugar coat anything. What she believes, is what she believes. Jenny is in hot pursuit to teach women how to do what they love. And to do it stress free. “Stress can literally kill you. There is a way that you can enjoy life, have everything you want out of life, and not let the things and pressures of life overwhelm you. I had an experience that could’ve literally taken me out of here. I was doing so much. Because of that experience, I then made up in my mind that I would live from a space of peace, says Jenny.”