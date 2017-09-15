Driven. Compassionate. Master Coach. Leader of Leaders. And determined by any means necessary to help all people that she comes in contact with live their best lives, Sylvia High is a champion’s champion! With a client base all over the US and abroad, I had the opportunity to speak with her and find out why she is so passionate about helping all people.

CP: First, thank you for this opportunity. Tell me, who is Sylvia High at her core?

SH:At the core, I am an authentic, vulnerable and courageous woman who loves God and all that is His creation.

CP: Why are you so passionate about helping young girls and women thrive?

SH: Calll me old-fashioned if you must, but I think that women are the solution to some of the world's most pressing ailments. I think that women tend toward healing. I think that women tend toward nurturing, and peace, and problem-solving, and compassion. So I'm committed to having girls and women thrive in order to ensure that we will have a world that works for everyone.

CP: Are you open to mentoring?

SH: Yes. I think that mentoring is a crucial part of growth and development. I believe that a mother or a mother-figure is a girl's first mentor. And I think that it's important for mentoring to continue beyond youth and into adulthood. One of the breakdowns in our culture is that mentoring tends to stop in adulthood or it becomes focused mainly on business or education instead of life itself.

CP: Where do you see yourself in the next 2 years? 5 years?

SH: Well, I've made some pretty bold declarations regarding my business. Right now I curate and produce one conference a year. My plan is to do two a year within the next 5 years and to deliver my Supercharge training once a quarter on each coast. This hinges on ow quickly and effectively I'm able to develop others on my team grow our public trainings and to do what I do now. I'm also developing online workshops and courses to be able to reach more people in a shorter period of time.

CP: What's next for Sylvia High personally?

SH: What's next personally? Well, I have a couple of book projects percolating. That may not seem personal, but for me it is. Creativity or, more accurately, the act of creating can be quite revealing. If you're willing to immerse yourself in the experience of creating and become an observer of the process, you'll learn stuff about yourself. I believe that creating is one way in which I am able to grow closer to God, the ultimate Creator.

CP: What is the greatest lesson that you have learned in business?

SH: The greatest lesson is that it's not the end of the world until it is the end of the world.

CP: Are you your sisters' keeper?

SH: Yes... without a doubt. I believe that we have a responsibility to care for one another... to look out for one another. It's one of the fundamental ways in which human beings practice being human.