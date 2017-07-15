Why Everyone Should Get to Know Brandi Marsh

Tell us about Ebony + Pink Pearls:

Ebony and Pink Pearls is a faith-based organization and worldwide initiative which is designed to affirm, empower and inspire women of all ages to walk in purpose, purity and prayer. ​God gave me the peculiar name Ebony And Pink Pearls as a unique way to capture the audience of all women. He gave me a name that would exemplify their worth whether they are Black, White, Hispanic, Russian, Italian, Japanese etc. In this beautiful world God created women in all different shades and if combined it would make the color black; or what I call EBONY​. This began to shape the unity and the complexity of the name, one that would reach all women of different shades and colors. The dictionary defines PINK ​as an adjective and defines the color as best quality or excellent. Synonyms of the color pink include(s); first-rate, superior, supreme, choice, select, and top tier. I decided to use this adjective to symbolize the essence of all women; which began to form the depth and breadth of the organization and how women should identify their worth. A PEARL is defined as a noun; characterize as a precious thing, highly prized and a gem. I believe women are extremely priceless and should be valued like a pearl! Forming the name EBONY AND PINK PEARLS​!

What inspired you to start this ministry?

As a woman of faith, starting a ministry is not something you dive into haphazardly. Why, you may ask? I believe a ministry is not about serving myself, but serving the needs and lives of others. It requires sacrifice and total commitment. So, when you ask the question, what lead me to starting this ministry? The only answer that comes to mind is obedience. And when I say obedience, I mean my obedience to God. Can I tell you my testimony? For about two years, God showed me that He wanted me to start a ministry that targeted young women; but out of fear I did nothing; feeling inadequate, self-doubt and insecure. But God said to me in my prayer time, despite your discomfort, do it anyway. So, in obedience I started, and it has only been 7 months that Ebony and Pink Pearls has been operating as a ministry and I have received so much support. So, in my obedience to God, doors have been opening and continually confirming this is my purpose path. And I am very excited to see what the future holds.

What have you found to be the benefits of entrepreneurship?

I love being a business owner, and one of the business benefits is the ability to be your own boss and establish your own work hours. I definitely am looking forward to reaching this goal working full-time with Ebony and Pink Pearls.

What advice would you share with other entrepreneurs that are interested in starting a non-profit? Anyone interesting in setting up a not for profit business, some of my suggested tips that definitely helped me were: (1) Have a clear understanding of your vision, mission and purpose. (2) Know your targeted audience (i.e. women, men, teens, elderly etc), (3). Create a business plan (4) Stay educated, network with other not for profit businesses (5). Don’t be afraid to spend money; starting a business cannot thrive without you spending some of your own money to start the vision. (6). Do not compare yourself to others (7). Find someone that you trust, tell them your business goals, and remain accountable to them about your commitment.

What is next for Ebony and Pink Pearls? I am currently in the process of launching a website that will be revealed this year and I am planning to write a Women Devotional Book for 2018.

How can readers connect with you online?