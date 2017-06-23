Why Fifth Harmony Will Keep Their Name Despite Camila Cabello's Exit

It’s been roughly six months since Fifth Harmony became a quartet, but the group says there are no plans to change their name.

Lauren Jauregui, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane spoke recently about the decision to keep their name the same despite Camila Cabello’s sudden departure in December.

“It was obviously a thought because it was a prevalent thing that there’s four of us and not five,” Jauregui told MTV’s Meredith Graves during a video interview posted Wednesday on Facebook. “Regardless, we were all very united in the fact that we didn’t want to change the name.”

“We felt like within ourselves, no, Fifth Harmony is the name that we grew with and we worked for and it’s our brand,” she continued. “It’s who we are. It’s our whole entire moment. It’s what we spent five years on.”

The rest of the group echoed Jauregui, with Jane adding that fans (also known as Harmonizers) are now the fifth member of the group.

Cabello’s absence has done little to stop Fifth Harmony’s momentum. The group released their first single “Down” as a foursome on June 2.

A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on May 30, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Cabello also recently released her debut solo single “Crying In The Club,” and has shown no signs of regret when it comes to her decision to leave Fifth Harmony.

“I wish the best for them and I’m sure they’re going to kill it and I’m super happy making my own music,” Cabello said during an interview with AMP Radio on June 8.