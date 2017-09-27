Why Gen Z Is Skipping School

Gen Z has watched the Millennials struggle with massive student loan debt and stagnating wages for years. They have seen people like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg drop out of college to become millionaires. Suddenly the thought of going to college and being saddled with tens of thousands of dollars in debt they can’t bankrupt while trying to make a living in a stagnating economy doesn’t seem like such a great idea anymore. Something has to give, and Gen Zers are getting creative about their futures.

They Want To Be Their Own Bosses

Gen Z has very little interest in working for the man. More than 60% of high school students and 43% of college students say they want to own their own companies when they graduate. In their estimation, one of the best ways to ensure you make enough money to survive is to work for yourself. And many of them are trying to gain the experience they will need as early as their high school years, but they often aren’t getting the help they need from their parents to do so. But the draws for self-employment are too great to ignore. The unemployment rate for high school graduates has skyrocketed since 2000 while wages for those with only a high school diploma have plummeted in the same timeframe. Meanwhile, even new college graduates are facing higher unemployment rates and only nominal improvements in their expected salaries.

Freelancers Are Taking Over

Just a few years ago freelancing was only for writers and photographers, and that was only if you couldn’t “hold down a real job.” Today 35% of the U.S. workforce are freelancers - that’s 55 million people! These are folks who can set their own hours, choose which projects they want to work on, and generally work their work schedules around their lives. It’s the ultimate in work life balance, and 79% of freelancers say their job is better than a traditional job. And in 2016 the freelance workforce earned $1 trillion.

Young Entrepreneurs Make Their Own Path

Some young entrepreneurs choose to drop out of school and make their own path. It gives them the freedom and flexibility to learn on their own terms. It also frees them from the shackles of student loan debt. Skipping school can help you get started on your life sooner, but it is not without its drawbacks.

Skipping School Might Be Bad In The Long Run

Even Bill Gates says he doesn’t recommend dropping out of college - he just got lucky. Since the recovery began from the Great Recession, 99% of the new jobs created have gone to degree holders, and degree holders take home 57% of all wages paid. Having a college degree is at the very least a crucial backup plan, and it is still the single best way to ensure a solid foundation for your future.