Why Going to Bed Angry is the Smart Thing to Do

It’s probably the most common advice people give to newlyweds: Don’t go to bed angry.

Let’s break down how realistic and sensible this is. A good portion of disagreements happen at night, after one or both of you have come home from work and are already drained after the day’s events. Add to that whatever other issues might come up at night – dealing with the kids, household chores, planning for the weekend ahead – and you’ve got a fairly high chance that if you’re going to argue, it’s going to happen at night.

So not only is there a higher chance of emotional friction in the evening, but now you’re expected to resolve if before you go to sleep. You think that you should work out your issues so that you can go to bed with a sense of peace and resolution; we assume that this is what healthy looks like, and we tout this mantra of “never go to bed angry” as if it’s some ideal that all couples should strive for.

But this piece of advice is far from healthy. Inherent in this idea of staying awake until you work out your differences are several unhealthy, if not toxic, issues which could be doing more harm than good to your relationship. While some differences can be resolved fairly smoothly and quickly, not all conflict will be worked out that efficiently, and learning to be okay with that will serve you well in the long run.

There is Such a Thing as Being Too Angry

Ever get into an argument that makes you so upset you feel like your blood is boiling? Maybe your heart is pounding, your palms are sweating, and you can’t see straight anymore? World-renowned couple’s therapist John Gottman calls this “flooding” – arguments can reach a point when the body is overwhelmed with a cocktail of hormones, including adrenaline, that actually push us to the point where rationality is nearly impossible. Once we’ve reached this point of being flooded, further discussing the problem can actually become detrimental, and would be counter-productive to healthily resolving the issue at hand. At the point of being flooded, the best thing you can do is to walk away from the argument and revisit it when you’ve cooled down and have a clear head. Going to bed angry and waking up with a calmer attitude is exactly what is needed in this scenario; forcing yourselves to keep talking when you’re physically and emotionally exhausted – and beyond the point of rationality – is actually a recipe for disaster and counterproductive to the goal of finding a peaceful understanding.

Attitude and Not Speed Determines the Health of a Relationship

The cliché of not going to bed angry can cause couples who don’t resolve their issues quickly to feel dysfunctional. But functionality and happiness isn’t determined by how fast you sort out your issues, or even how often you argue. What matters is the disposition held by each person, and the way in which a couple works through their disagreements. Do you maintain mutual respect and consideration while working through things? Do you feel like it’s resolved in a way that you both feel heard, and your needs met? How you treat one another, not how fast you finish the disagreement, is key in determining the success of a couple.

You Don’t Want to Say Something You Can’t Take Back

The more mentally and physically exhausted you are, the less of a filter you have. This puts you at risk of saying something that you may not mean, and that you can’t take back. How many times have you been in a scenario where you said something you didn’t think all the way through, but it ended up causing long-term if not permanent damage? Or opened an entirely new can of worms, and now you’re arguing about something entirely different than the initial issue? Pay attention to your state of mind. If you find yourself checking out or getting exasperated, just stop. Tell your partner you’re going into a headspace that is not constructive, and you need to come back to the conversation later.

Disagreements Shouldn’t Have a Predetermined End Time

Deciding that your disagreement should be sorted out by a particular time is impractical and unnatural. Rather than allowing for it to run its natural course, it imposes a time by which it should be figured out, which in turn can cause the couple to rush through issues which need to be tackled more carefully and exhaustively. If these issues aren’t thoroughly addressed, they will definitely rear their ugly heads again in the future.

I’m not suggesting that you let arguments go on indefinitely. Problems should be tackled as early as possible, but the timing of dealing the issue should be determined wisely. Rather than forcing yourselves to work things out before you go to bed, simply agree as a couple to table the conversation until a more favorable time. Two things are critical in order for this to be successful: 1) Choose a time when you will pick it back up and resolve it, and 2) make sure you stick to that plan, no matter what comes up.