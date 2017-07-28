Why Happiness is the Secret to Success

What does success mean to you?

When most of us think about success, we think about having lots of money, a big house and a fancy car, but is this truly what success is all about?

Perhaps a better way to look at it is that success is a feeling rather than something tangible. It is a feeling of accomplishment and abundance, but more importantly, it is a feeling of happiness.

Many people glaze over the fact that to be truly successful, you have to also be happy. It is the happiness that truly defines success and gives your life meaning, purpose and fulfilment.

Happy people not only feel more successful, but they also have more energy and more stamina to chase after their dreams and do the things that really inspire them.

Happy people also make better leaders, employees, parents and friends, so no matter what way you look at it, happiness definitely does pay, not only on the path to success, but on the path to life as well.

While we all want to be happier, many people are under the impression that your circumstances dictate how happy you can feel, but this is just not true.

Happiness is something that only you can create and while it can be harder to create it at certain times in your life, it is something that you always have control over.

If you want to create more happiness in your life, it is important to learn to love more and laugh more, but here are some other strategies you can use-

1.) Be Grateful

There is always something to be grateful for in life, and when you make a point to acknowledge all that you are thankful for, it helps you to feel happier and more fulfilled. In my new book, “The Power of Positive Energy” I share a simple gratitude exercise that you can do at the end of every day, which allows you to reflect and really tune into all the things you feel grateful for.

2.) Stay True to Yourself

One of the quickest ways to prevent yourself from being happy is to do things to fulfil other people’s expectations rather than your own. When you start living for others and ignoring your own thoughts, feelings and desires, you will very quickly find yourself feeling miserable. By staying true to yourself however, you will not only improve your feelings of happiness but it will also allow you to find confidence and strength in who you are.

3.) Serve Others

Being of service to others is another great way to boost your feelings of happiness. Donating your time to others, or simply being there for other people can help to bring value and purpose into your life. By putting a smile on other people’s faces it can help to put a smile on your own.

4.) Stay Present

Getting caught up in the past or worrying about the future can instantly zap your feelings of happiness. Instead of ruminating on past events or what the future may bring, focus your energy instead on being present. When you focus on what is currently in your environment and in your surroundings, it helps to instil a feeling of peace and calm.

“Returning your attention to the present allows you to stay out of anxious energy and surrender to each moment as it comes. When you surrender to the now, you accept the present moment and work with it, rather than against it.”- The Power of Positive Energy