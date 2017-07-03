Why Harry Potter Is A Frustrating Case For Any Creative Person

The world has just celebrated the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter. One can spend hours on thought-provoking analyses, insightful lessons, and entertaining content created for the occasion. Yet, there is one aspect of this story that is frustrating for anybody who creates ideas for a living, be it a writer, an artist, or an entrepreneur.

That part is rejection.

When it was first written, Harry Potter apparently got rejected by a dozen publishers. How is that possible? Even the person who eventually agreed to publish it reportedly did not jump on the idea and initially published only 1000 copies. This is both horrible and great news for the rest of us, which is what makes it so frustrating.

This is horrible news

Given the size of Harry Potter’s eventual success, one would expect that publishers, filmmakers and agents from all over the world would be racing to sign Rowling the minute she finished writing the first book and started to show it around. One would expect that the experts of the business, who stood to make millions in terms of money and prestige during decades to come, would have Harry Potter as a bright blip in their radars long before it became a smash hit.

Alas, the opposite occurred. When Rowling approached publishers, they were unimpressed. All the incentives, experience and expertise in the world did not help them identify Harry Potter as an opportunity. So, right before Harry Potter became an extraordinary success story, it was an ordinary failure. It’s easy to write glorifying stories of why something became successful after the fact. When I ask my students -- some of whom are executives -- why Harry Potter is so successful, they always offer some concrete reasons:

“It’s about an underprivileged boy who becomes the unlikely hero.”

“It’s beautifully written, easy to read.”

“It takes place in an amazing world.”

All true, yet were also true while the book was getting rejected. And these features are also presumably true at least a few other books, which got rejected never to be heard from again. Luckily, Rowling persevered until someone finally gave it a shot. Yet this is horrible news for those of us who are creating new things, be it a book, a film or an enterprise. Would most of us be that patient? How many times would you get rejected before giving up?

This is great news

In the world we live in, even Harry Potter can get summarily rejected by those who are keeping the gates. This means that nobody, including the experts or even the creators themselves know much about the true potential of new ideas. Harry Potter is a Black Swan: a highly improbable event with an unprecedented and wide-ranging impact. All the swans we have seen in the past are white, so we are ready to declare a newborn to be white as well. Yet, one of them may emerge as black, rendering our experience worthless and changing our understanding forever.

Hence, in domains where predictability is low and number of creators is high, expertise and rejections don’t really matter. One should not read much into them beyond the occasional constructive feedback they bring about. Anyone who works hard and tries relentlessly has the capacity to create value that eventually grows beyond their wildest dreams. While the probability of success of one trial or one particular project is undoubtedly minuscule, with enough ideas, pivots and perseverance, the impact a creative person can make is huge.