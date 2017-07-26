Why Has Dating Become So Negative?

I hear it from both, men and women, on a regular basis: How terrible it is out there dating.

How terrible it is with all the people out there.

There are no good men out there, there are no good women out there.

All women are this, all men are this.

Generalizations that literally will drive us nuts.

Why do we do it to ourselves?

Why do we consistently make dating such a terrible thing?

Why are we so afraid of what can potentially be so great?

We do it because of FEAR .

Most people live their life in their head, so they're constantly thinking about what could go wrong based on the things that went wrong in the past.

So much could go wrong if they just go out there and face so many of the great people out there.

So what happens is they get validated that way.

I could have the same shit attitude.

I can have the same broken down theories.

I can have a lack of trust. I can have all the excuses.

I can look at my history and say, well, you know what, I've been married a bunch of times, it never worked out, so why should I bother going back out there again?

How can I ever trust women again?

I've been burned before. We all have.

We can all sit around and play the board game of my ex is worse than yours, and I am sure we all think we should win.

But why would I stop from being who I am? We've all been burned. We've all dealt with bad people. We've all had relationships where people weren't the things that they were.

Come on now, grow up.

Who cares? We've all had exes from Hell.

Every one of us has. Everybody I've ever met has had one ex that was a complete piece of trash.

Someone who was not anything like you thought they were going to be. Somebody who was truly self-centered and tried to get things from you.

We've all been there, we have all been burned. We've all taken care of people, emotionally, mentally, physically, monetarily, and we've all been burned.

That's life.

Are you going to continue to think about it?

Are you going to continue to cry about it?

Or are you just going to move forward?

I choose to move forward.

I've had some strange energy in my life, I've had some really interesting people in my life. I've had some great women in my life. And then I've had some mediocre ones in my life, and then I've had some, well, just down right terrible ones.

But isn't that the law of averages? Isn't that what we all go through?

All of us go through that. All of us have exes from hell. Stories about our childhood about how things are not what they should be.

All of us have broken hearts, all of us have faced issues that have come up.

Some of us have been physically abused.

Some emotionally abused.

Some of us monetarily abused.

But that doesn't mean that you're not going to find somebody great, and that everybody is terrible.

Because if we thought that way, then we would never, EVER meet somebody who was fantastic ever again.

I prefer to take the high road.

When I'm single, I prefer to believe I'm going to meet somebody who's not going to be what the last experience was, and whether the last experience was a great experience or a bad experience, I truly believe that my next experience have the opportunity to be another great experience.

I don't compare people to the nightmare ex from hell.

And yet, so many people do just that. So many people compare people to the nightmare ex from hell, which ruins the opportunity for all of you to move forward in your life.

And moving forward is what makes life so exciting.

Think about it. Think about dating as an exploration. No matter how badly burned you were the last time.

So, don't take the anger out at the next people that come into your life.

Take the anger out on the person who screwed you you over. Eliminate them from your life. Make them invisible forever and ever.

They don't deserve you.

They don't deserve the time of day.

Throw them into the basement lock the door bolt the windows and forget about them forever.

It's called moving on folks.