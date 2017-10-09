Why Hasn’t America Declared a War on the NRA?

The NRA has aided and abetted domestic terrorist activity. So why hasn’t our government declared a war on this terror?

For every one American killed by a terrorist activity in 2014, over 1,049 died from gun violence. That was in 2014 alone. Before the mass murder of 49 individuals in Orlando’s Pulse gay nightclub, what was then labeled “the deadliest shooting in American history.” Before last week’s rampage in Las Vegas that killed 58, in what has now surpassed Orlando to become the new “deadliest shooting in American history.” Before Charleston. Before Lafayette.

Mass shootings have put families, children, civilians under attack. Six-year-olds have been gunned down in their first-grade classroom in a sleepy Connecticut suburb. Elderly individuals gathering in prayer, brutally murdered between the walls of their own Charleston church. Images of this scourge have been seared into the collective American imagination: screaming concertgoers sprinting for cover in Vegas, wailing family members receiving news about their loved ones in a parking lot outside Sandy Hook.

Of these mass shootings, some unequivocally warrant the label “domestic terrorism” or just plain “terrorism.” When Dylann Roof entered the Mother Emanuel AME Church and opened fire on the black Americans praying there, he said he wanted to start a race war. When Omar Mateen targeted LGBT people at Pulse in June 2016, he called himself a “soldier of God” and pledged his allegiance to ISIL.

Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act (Pub. L. No. 107-52) defines domestic terrorism as criminal activities “dangerous to human life” that “appear to be intended” to “(i) intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping.” The cases of gunmen like Roof and Mateen committing mass destruction to advance their racist, homophobic, or otherwise ideologically extremist views precisely fit this bill.

The string of gun violence terrorist attacks that America has seen in recent years has a common sponsor to thank: the National Rifle Association. The NRA has engineered a political and legislative environment where ideologically motivated individuals can easily lay their hands on weapons of destruction – even semiautomatic ones designed with the sole purpose of taking human life. Whether the NRA itself qualifies as a domestic terrorist organization leaves room for debate. But the organization has, in no uncertain terms, enabled and empowered violent extremists to carry out their attacks on American soil. The NRA has aided and abetted domestic terrorism.

In the wake of the September 11th attacks, President George W. Bush leaped to name the enemy responsible for unfathomable assaults on American soil. He declared a global war on terror – a war that ultimately entailed invasions abroad, cost $6 trillion and thousands of lives, and threw an entire global region into uproar.

This was all well and good when our enemies were foreign, bearded, and non-white. But now that our assailants are homegrown, aided and abetted by men like NRA president Wayne LaPierre who cite ideologies entwined with our own constitutional entitlements, we’re less inclined to go to battle. “Americans have known the casualties of war, but not at the center of a great city on a peaceful morning,” Bush declared in 2001. “Americans have known surprise attacks, but never before on thousands of civilians.” What about a surprise attack on 22,000 civilians in the city of Las Vegas? What about the casualties of war brought home to a church, or college campus? To a first-grade class?

When the US declared a war on terror, we began to seek out the loci of networks like Al Qaeda, identifying not just the gunmen but the leaders whose rhetoric and money empower agents to go forth and carry out mass murder. In the case of America’s homegrown epidemic of gun terrorism, the locus is easy to spot. Without the NRA’s lobbying efforts, agents of gun terror like Dylann Roof and Omar Mateen might have found it significantly more challenging to lay hands on their weapons of mass, semi-automatic destruction.

The NRA has an extremist ideological agenda. Its legislative priorities this year alone represented the most radical interpretations of the Second Amendment, from eliminating gun-free school zones to legalizing gun silencers that could help murders to avoid detection while they shoot. As the NRA intimidates and coerces to advance this agenda, its every move creates an environment enabling of mass murder, destruction, assassination.

In the past 10 years, the NRA has successfully lobbied for 21 emergency powers laws; 12 Castle Doctrine laws protecting an individual’s right to use weapons during criminal break-ins; and six state laws forbidding municipality limitations on gun rights. They have pushed legislation that prevents states from collecting research data on gun violence. And it was the NRA’s rhetorical politicking that swayed conservative Supreme Court justices to author their historic 2008 decision that for the first time interpreted the Second Amendment as granting individual and not merely collective rights to guns.

The NRA’s actions – from its lobbying, to its donations, to its rhetorical fear-mongering at every level of American society—have enabled individuals to carry out mass murder, and more broadly have engineered a culture of terror that now permeates schools, hotels, office buildings, public transport, concert venues, our cities and our homes. And their campaign has been so successful and insidious that our government is too scared to name it for what it is.