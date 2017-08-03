Why Having A Strong 'Why' Statement Is The Key To Staying Motivated And Focused

Inspiration is never enough to keep you going when things get hard or when you lose momentum and feel like giving up. You must have something that is going to motivate you to push passed the obstacles and challenges when they arise. Anybody can start, but not everyone will finish what they set out to do. The most successful people succeed because they are clear on their why. Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a creative, or someone who is simply committed to achieving your goals make sure you’re clear on your why. A strong why statement will help you keep your head in the game even when you feel like you can’t go on any further and it will unleash a fearless determination to win that you may not have realized you had.

Author and motivational speaker Simon Sinek says that everyone has a why. He believes that every person knows what it is they do, that some of us know how we do it, but very few of us have ever really taken the time to think about why we do what we do. Yet, those who are clear on their why are the ones who have never given up and have succeeded.

The why is about our contribution to impact and serve others. The why inspires us. In short, your why is your purpose. It provides a clear answer to the questions, “Why do I get out of bed every morning?” “Why does my organization/business exist?” and “Why should that matter to anyone else?” Having people believe in your why is what will make them purchase your products, seek your services, and hire you to fulfill their business need. Strong why statements are key to long lasting success and viability.

However, many tend to believe that money is their why; that profits and revenues are what motivates them. In reality, making money is NOT a why. According to Sinek, “revenues, profits, salaries and other monetary measurements are simply results of what we do.” So if money isn’t a why, then what is? Your why statement is a sentence that clearly expresses your unique contribution and impact. The impact reflects the difference you want to make in the world, and the contribution is the primary action that you take towards making your impact.

If you don’t know why you do What you do, how can you expect anyone else to know? For others to know your Why, you must first be clear on your own why but how exactly does one do that? To begin outlining your why statement you have to think about what it is you want to contribute to the world at large. One you’ve identified your contribution you have to figure out what you want the impact of your contribution to be. For example, my why statement is as follows:

“To help women unleash their inner power so that they create a life where they feel fulfilled, inspired, and empowered.

To ________________________________________________

So that ____________________________________________