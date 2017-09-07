Why Helping Yourself Will Change the World

Lately I’ve been struggling. I feel like I’m not doing enough.

Family members suffering from Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and depression because the government and corporations talked innocent people into eating industrialized food which we now know is toxic.

Natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey that no one saw coming except all the climate change scientists.

Misunderstandings between black and white, my god vs your god, and well, shitty attitudes like donald fucking trump.

Life is short.

Have I made enough positive impact on the planet and the people around me?

How can I help?

Clearly the world needs more happy people.

I’m a firm believer that the more people love life, the more they will take care of themselves so they can enjoy life at a higher level, free from stress, illness, and pain.

The more people care for themselves, the more they can care for the people and the world around them.

Travelers who experience the beauty of nature are more likely to help protect it.

The greater our understanding for the planet and it’s inhabitants, the more compassion and understanding we will have for people whose backgrounds and cultures are different from our own.

I’ve seen it through the countless travelers on Under30Experiences.

They come on a trip, rekindle their passion for life, and go home and make real changes in their life.

Quit the job they dreaded, left the toxic relationship, and made a commitment to their own health and wellbeing… all while discovering deeper purpose.

At Under30Experiences we don’t let our travelers “take” trips or “take” vacations. We can’t keep taking from the planet without giving something in return.

Please ask yourself: am I taking more than I give?

Am I living in balance with the world around me or am I fucking it up?

Every dollar you spend is a vote for the world you want.

Are you investing in yourself or are you spending money on the superficial?

What did you support this week? Monsanto or organic farmers? Drug companies or health food stores? Exxon Mobil or clean air?

We all need to continue learning and growing - and we can’t keep it to ourselves.

We each need to be more vocal and help the people around us make better decisions.

Please work to educate yourselves on making the best decisions for your health and happiness. Surround yourself with the best people you can.

Make the leap to change your life. By doing so, you will literally be changing the human race.

The future is in your hands.

